Flexibly Manage Idle US Dollars and Enjoy Asset Appreciation: Bosera International Launches "Bosera USD Money Market ETF"（ 9196.HK）

HONG KONG, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited ("Bosera International") is delighted to announce that the Bosera USD Money Market ETF ("the ETF") has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX") on 27 July, 2023 and the Stock Code is 9196 (USD counter), 3196 (HKD counter) and 83196 (RMB counter).

Easily accessible through primary market share creation and secondary market transactions, the ETF can serve as a high-security and flexible cash management tool for both institutional and retail investors.

Convenient Transaction and Idle Cash Profit

Bosera USD Money Market ETF provides listed shares and unlisted shares. Listed shares can be purchased and redeemed through participating dealers, or directly traded on the market with high convenience. As one of the largest fixed income teams in Hong Kong, Bosera International is able to benefit from economies of sales with its extensive counterparty resources and strong bargaining power. Investors can enjoy a relatively stable income based on safety and liquidity. Different from US dollar deposits, the ETF can be traded at any time of each trading day without any lock-up period, which is comparable to the liquidity of demand deposits, and the return rate of the ETF is much higher than the interest rate of demand deposits.

The global market has been volatile and investors' demand for defensive assets has increased significantly. The ETF provides relatively stable returns by mainly investing in a portfolio of USD-denominated high-quality short-term deposits and money market instruments, providing investors with the flexibility to manage idle funds while waiting for the opportunity to reenter the capital market.

Capture the Global High Interest Rate Opportunity and Realize Asset Appreciation

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 10 times in a row since it started the current rate hike cycle in March last year, with a total of 500 basis points of interest rate hikes. At the same time, the core inflation in the United States is relatively sticky, and Fed officials still emphasize the hawkish stance of raising interest rates twice. Under the circumstance of high interest rate, risk assets continue to fluctuate and the ETF can offer profitability, safety and liquidity.

Bosera USD Money Market ETF is an essential part of Bosera Liquidity Management Solutions. In 2022, Bosera International foresaw that the Federal Reserve will bring about longer-lasting and more aggressive interest rate hikes, and launched the flagship cash management product, Bosera USD Money Market Fund. Since its launch, it has been leading the market for a long time in terms of performance, daily income generation and the fastest T+0 redemption efficiency. Next, Bosera International launched Bosera HKD Money Market ETF, Bosera RMB Money Market ETF, and Bosera USD Money Market ETF, forming a comprehensive money market ETF product line that meets the dual needs for liquidity and profitability of investors holding US dollars, Hong Kong dollars, and RMB in a relatively volatile market environment.

About Bosera International

Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited ("Bosera International") is a subsidiary of Bosera Asset Management Co., Limited ("Bosera") and China Merchants Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("China Merchants Fund"). Both Bosera and China Merchants Fund are the leading asset management institutions in Mainland China.

Established on March 4, 2010, Bosera International is one of the first Chinese-based fund companies to launch an asset management business in Hong Kong. Since its establishment, Bosera International has grasped the opportunity of global asset allocation, adhered to the concept of value investment, formed a comprehensive product line with primarily focusing on stable fixed-income investment and covering active equity and passive index, and actively established partnerships with other international companies, to provide global investors with two-way and cross-border asset management services. Bosera International serves customers in major financial markets such as the United States, Europe, South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong. With 13 years of deep cultivation in Hong Kong, Bosera International has become one of the largest Chinese asset management companies in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Investment involves risk. Past performance of the fund is not indicative of future performance. Investors should not make investment decisions solely on the basis of the information contained in this material, but should refer to the Explanatory Memorandum and the Key Facts Statement of the Sub-Fund for further details, including the product features and risk factors before making any investment decisions. The investment value may also be affected by exchange rates. Investors should seek professional advice.

Bosera USD Money Market ETF (the "Sub-Fund") is a sub-fund of the Bosera Global Exchange Traded Funds Series Open-ended Fund Company ("Company"), which is a public umbrella open-ended fund company established under Hong Kong law with variable capital with limited liability and segregated liability between sub-funds. The Company has been registered with the Securities & Futures Commission ("SFC") as an OFC and the Company and the Sub-Fund have been authorized by the SFC pursuant to section 104 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The SFC's registration or authorization is not a recommendation or endorsement of the Company nor the Sub-Fund nor does it guarantee the commercial merits of the Company or the Sub-Fund or its performance. It does not mean the Company or the Sub-Fund is suitable for all investors nor is it an endorsement of its suitability for any particular investor or class of investors.

Investors should be aware that investment in any Sub-Fund is subject to normal market fluctuations and other risks inherent in the underlying assets into which the Sub-Fund may invest. There can be no assurance that any appreciation in value of investments will occur. There is no assurance that the investment objectives of a Sub-Fund will actually be achieved, notwithstanding the efforts of the Manager since changes in political, financial, economic, social and/or legal conditions are not within the control of the Manager. Accordingly, there is a risk that investors may not recoup the original amount invested in a Sub-Fund or may lose a substantial part or all of their initial investment.

This information has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Publisher: Bosera International. Without the consent of Bosera International, you may not copy, distribute or reproduce any material or any part of this document.

SOURCE Bosera Asset Management (International) Co., Limited