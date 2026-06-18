Flexsys Announces Price Increase for Insoluble Sulfur in Asia

AKRON, Ohio, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective on or after June 18, 2026, or as contracts allow, Flexsys is announcing a price increase in Asia for the following products, in the following territories:

Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in China: +US$ 0.60/kg

Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in India: +US$ 0.25/kg

Insoluble Sulfur, all grades and pack types, in the rest of Asia: +US$ 0.60/kg

About Flexsys

Flexsys is a global specialty chemicals and materials technology company that innovates and produces a range of tire additives with the purpose of enabling tire companies to improve tire performance and manufacturing productivity, while enhancing sustainability through innovation. Based in Akron, Ohio, with manufacturing facilities across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, our global team is committed to the success of our customers.

For additional information about Flexsys, please visit www.flexsys.com

SOURCE Flexsys