Fliggy's 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Travel Report Shows Record-Breaking Bookings for Three-Day Holiday

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), has released its 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival Travel Report, which highlights unprecedented travel bookings that have outstripped those of traditional peak periods like the New Year, Qingming, and the Dragon Boat Festival. This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival has emerged as the most popular three-day holiday for travel enthusiasts.

Zhang Chen, Vice President of Fliggy, said, "This surge in bookings reflects a shift toward personalized and meaningful travel experiences. As we look ahead to the National Day Holiday, our commitment remains to provide exceptional journeys that resonate with families and individuals alike, creating opportunities for unforgettable moments that capture the diverse interests of today's travelers."

Surge in domestic and short-distance travel

Inbound travel bookings per customer increased by 5% compared to the Dragon Boat Festival, while outbound travel remained stable. There is a growing trend in short-distance trips, particularly via high-speed rail and self-driving tours across provincial borders, reflecting a sustained demand for flexible itineraries and personalized travel experiences. Domestic car rentals surged by 31% compared to the Dragon Boat Festival. Hotel bookings also significantly surpassed 2019 levels, with four- and five-star hotels, along with boutique homestays, accounting for 60% of total reservations.

Top domestic destinations included major cities such as Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Nanjing, Wuhan, and Xi'an. Emerging destinations like Ngawa Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Jingdezhen, Datong, Weihai, and Shangrao also experienced notable increases in visitors. The top source regions of travelers during this holiday were Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Focus on family gatherings and cultural experiences

Family reunions and cultural tourism emerged as prominent themes for this year's Mid-Autumn Festival. Fliggy's data indicates that nearly half of all trips involved family outings or young adults returning home, reflecting a strong interest in traditional activities. Popular attractions included theme parks in first- and second-tier cities, as well as ancient towns in third- and fourth-tier cities. Searches for moon and lantern viewing increased dramatically – by 61% and an impressive 267%, respectively, compared to the previous year. Noteworthy events like the Beijing Color Lantern Festival, Chengdu Wuhou Shrine Moon Viewing Ritual, and Wuhan Riverside Fireworks Show drew considerable attention.

Shifting demographics among travelers

Travelers in their 20s and 30s represent the largest demographic, while the fastest growth is seen among seniors. Fliggy's data reveals that over 50% of travelers were born in or after the 1990s, with Generation Z accounting for around 30% of the total. This is compared to the proportion of urban seniors and white-collar workers, which increased by 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively, compared to last year.

Outbound travel remains strong

The most popular destinations included Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. Outbound travel bookings for international tickets, leisure activities, and cruises saw double-digit growth compared to the Dragon Boat Festival. Bookings for overseas leisure activities rebounded to 129% compared to 2019 levels. While spending per customer on outbound travel is around 10% lower than during the Dragon Boat Festival, it remains 20% higher than in 2019, attributed mainly to fluctuations in flight and hotel prices.

Cost-effective travel opportunities await

As the Mid-Autumn Festival concludes and the National Day holiday approaches, travelers can expect some of the most cost-effective off-peak travel opportunities of the year. For example, flights from Xi'an to Tianjin on September 20 are available for under RMB150 (excluding taxes), with additional low-cost options emerging for routes such as Nanjing to Hohhot and Chengdu to Lanzhou over the following weekend.

About Fliggy

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers in both China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy's advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy's long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.

