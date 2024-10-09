Fliggy's 2024 National Day Holiday Travel Report Shows Surge in Travel Bookings Amid Robust Growth

Highlighting remarkable enthusiasm for travel during this holiday period

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), has released its 2024 National Day Holiday Travel Report, which reveals a significant increase in reservations for domestic four- and five-star hotels, tour packages, and car rentals compared to the same period last year. Outbound travel has shown robust growth, following a strong rebound last year, with bookings rising over 50% year-on-year and outbound hotel reservations rebounding to approximately 120% of 2019 levels.

Zhang Chen, Vice President of Fliggy, said, "Travelers are increasingly looking for unique experiences that offer great value. We are committed to enhancing our platform's efficiency and expanding our marketing tools to help merchants provide innovative services that meet and exceed customer expectations."

Affordability fuels demand for 'value for money'

This year's National Day holiday travel has been notably more affordable. Fliggy's data indicates that average prices for domestic flights and hotel bookings have decreased by about 13% and 6%, respectively. For outbound travel, average flight prices have dropped by approximately 19%, while hotel rates decreased by around 3%.

Despite these cost reductions, travelers are prioritizing rich and high-quality experiences. Fliggy reports a nearly 40% year-on-year increase in bookings for domestic four- and five-star hotels during the holiday period. Reservations for travel packages—including flights, hotels, dining, and additional benefits—have also surged by nearly 40%. Outbound travel reflects this trend, with the average order value for vacation products significantly exceeding that of the same period in 2019. Local leisure activities, such as sea snorkeling and helicopter tours, have experienced a marked rise in average bookings compared to last year.

During this extended holiday period, both cruises—offering relaxed vacation experiences—and car rentals—known for their privacy and flexibility—have seen a notable surge in popularity. Fliggy reports an over 40% increase in domestic car rental bookings compared to the same period last year. International cruise bookings on Fliggy have surged by over 130% compared to 2019 in the month leading up to the holiday.

Longer and more expansive travel routes to uncover hidden gems

Tourists are increasingly eager to explore lesser-known destinations due to favorable weather and ample time for exploration. Fliggy's data reveals that emerging destinations are leading the country in travel bookings, including Wulong in Chongqing, Tashkurghan Tajik in Xinjiang, Lingshui in Hainan, Kunyu in Xinjiang, Shennongjia in Hubei, Nujiang in Yunnan, Beitun in Xinjiang, Ali in Tibet, Yushu in Qinghai, and Pu'er in Yunnan – all celebrated for their stunning natural landscapes and high-quality travel experiences. While these hidden gems are gaining traction, major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu, and Guangzhou remain top choices for travelers.

For outbound travel, destinations within a four-hour flight—such as Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong (SAR), South Korea, and Malaysia—are particularly appealing. Among the top 20 outbound destinations, longer flights exceeding eight hours make up half of the list, including Australia, the USA, France, Russia, and the UK. The fastest growth in tourism bookings was seen in countries like Nigeria, Zambia, Chile, Turkey, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Belgium.

Booming cultural tourism and island getaways

This year's National Day holiday has seen growth in cultural and entertainment events across China, including concerts, music festivals, sports events, and anime conventions. In Beijing alone, there were 313 commercial performances totaling 1,580 shows. This vibrant arts scene has driven high demand for hotels and attractions nearby. Notable events included a concert by Eason Chan at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center and the WF2024 anime figure exhibition at the Shanghai New International Expo Center—both venues are among the top ten hotel booking districts in their respective cities on Fliggy.

Fliggy's data also indicates strong interest in cultural theme tours during the holiday. Activities such as traditional Chinese clothing photography (Hanfu), experiences of Intangible Cultural Heritage, and immersive historical site tours have proven particularly popular. Island vacations emerged as a favored choice for outbound travel; among the top ten overseas experiences booked were island vacation packages to Malaysia, Thailand, and Jeju Island, accounting for more than half of the selections made.

