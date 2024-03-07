Flyability launches revolutionary UTM payload for Elios 3 drone in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flyability, the market leader in confined space drones, launched its revolutionary Ultrasonic Thickness Measurement (UTM) payload for the Elios 3 drone at its headquarters in Paudex, Switzerland. Developed in partnership with Cygnus Instruments, a leading ultrasonic testing (UT) expert, this innovative solution empowers industries across APAC to safely and efficiently inspect steel thickness in hard-to-reach or hazardous environments and confined spaces, such as ship hulls and storage tanks, using ultrasonic testing technology.

Flyability’s Elios 3 with UTM payload

"Since our first projects with customers in oil and gas, maritime, and chemical industries, the ability to perform ultrasonic measurement in addition to visual inspections has been one of their most requested features," says Patrick Thévoz, CEO and Co-founder of Flyability. "This UTM payload for our industry-leading Elios 3 drone represents a significant leap forward to supply such a solution to our customers. We are confident this technology will empower businesses to thrive in a competitive and safety-conscious landscape."

The APAC industrial robot market, valued at USD 3.24 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 41.02 billion by 2030, with inspection robots growing at 20% CAGR. In industries covering shipbuilding, oil and gas, and power generation, there is an increased demand for solutions enabling confined space inspections. Stricter safety regulations and a desire to reduce downtime and costs also push industry players to prioritise safe inspection practices.

The Elios 3 drone with the innovative UTM payload empowers a new era of safe, efficient, and precise steel wall inspections. The UTM system uses ultrasonic transmission to measure thickness in challenging locations accurately. It navigates complex geometries and tight spaces, eliminating the need for risky confined space entry and significantly reducing costs and turnaround times. This live A-scan UT payload is designed for rapid thickness gauging on various structures like ship hulls, tanks, and piping. It enables safer access to thickness measurement locations (TMLs), while the Elios 3 tackles confined spaces or elevated areas, expediting wall thickness and corrosion surveys.

The system boasts a smart arm with an ultrasonic probe and laser pointer for precise targeting. Adaptable mounting options and adjustable arm configurations ensure versatility in complex industrial environments. Additionally, a remotely controlled couplant dispenser optimises ultrasound transmission for reliable readings. Each measurement can be tagged on a digital twin of the asset, facilitating analysis. The Elios 3 can even carry an optional surface preparation module to guarantee optimal test conditions.

This payload is the third unit for the modular Elios 3 and broadens the variety of industries served by Elios drones for mapping, surveying, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) needs. It delivers real-time data visualisation and manual adjustments for accurate thickness measurements on steel structures, ensuring optimal inspection quality. Adhering to strict industry standards, including ISO 16809 compliance, it guarantees the highest accuracy, quality, and reliability levels in thickness gauging.

"Cygnus' presence in the shipping and oil and gas markets over the years has enabled us to understand the needs of our customers. The call for aerial drone-based inspection started 20 years ago, and for the past 10 years, Cygnus has observed this turn into a technology race to mount UT onto UAVs. We are privileged to be collaborating with Flyability on the ultrasonic thickness measurement payload for the Elios 3. Flyability's wealth of engineering talent, extensive field testing, and rigorous product validation will empower businesses across many industries to conduct safer Non-Destructive Testing inspection," says Lulu Costhwaite-Eyre, Managing Director of Cygnus Instruments.

Experience the future of drone operations with the UTM payload on Elios 3, displayed and demoed at Flyability's booths at Asia Pacific Maritime 2024 (Singapore, 13-14 March 2024 – booth C-E42) and SEA Japan 2024 (10-12 April 2024 – booth 1A-12).

About Flyability

Flyability is a Swiss drone manufacturer with one goal in mind: no more humans doing dangerous jobs. Flyability drones are built to operate indoors, in complex and confined spaces. Flyability's latest drone, the Elios 3, was launched in 2023 with 2 payloads: a radiation detection payload and a surveying LiDAR payload. Flyability is headquartered in Paudex, Switzerland alongside offices in China, Singapore, and the USA. Contact: [email protected]

About Cygnus Instruments

Cygnus was founded in 1983 with an original product line for the NDT of ships' hulls. With headquarters in the UK and offices in Singapore and the UAE, Cygnus specialises in making robust and simple-to-use ultrasonic testing (UT) equipment for all industries around the world. As well as a full range of ultrasonic thickness gauges, Cygnus manufactures ultrasonic hatch cover leak detectors and ultrasonic Flooded Member Detection (FMD) systems – providing reliable ultrasonic measurement above and below water. Contact: [email protected]

