Focusing on "Smart Digital Technology Shapes a New Future for High-Quality Development of Digital Economy", Guizhou contributes to fresh development concepts

In a rapidly advancing era of IT application and globalization, the digital economy has become a new engine driving social progress and economic development. The China International Big Data Industry Expo (hereinafter referred to as "Big Data Expo") 2024 with the theme of "Smart Digital Technology Shapes a New Future for High-Quality Development of Digital Economy" is scheduled to take place in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, from August 28 to 30.

The Big Data Expo has been held annually in Guiyang since its inception in 2015.

This event, a focal point for the global digital economy, will showcase China's latest achievements in cutting-edge technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and AI. Also, it will explore how smart digital technology shapes a thriving digital economy, paving the way for a new future.

As a national-level expo, the Big Data Expo has been successfully held annually in Guiyang since its inception in 2015, with this year marking its 10th anniversary. "Smart Digital Technology Shapes Thriving Digital Economy" is more than just a slogan but a new development concept. At the Big Data Expo, we witnessed numerous innovations, such as big data-based intelligent decision systems, AI-driven smart city solutions, and the application of blockchain technology in supply chain management. The integration of these technologies not only enhances efficiency but also shows great potential for protecting privacy and promoting equity. Smart digital technology is building a new ecosystem of digital economy that is smarter, more energy-efficient, and more sustainable.

During the event, experts and scholars from all sectors of society emphasized that the core of smart digital technology lies in collaborative innovation and open cooperation. Only through concerted efforts from all parties concerned can we harness the potential of digital technologies to achieve a win-win development.

Specifically, many innovation-driven enterprises showcased their latest R&D achievements in AI, big data, and IoT. These innovative technologies not only enhance enterprise competitiveness and resource allocation but also demonstrate vast possibilities for addressing social problems and promoting sustainable development. For instance, recently, the daily average number of arriving passengers at Guiyang North Railway Station surpassed 100,000. Before each train's arrival, dispatchers of the traffic management bureau use an intelligent management system to accurately assess passenger flow and promptly coordinate the transport capacity, to effectively ease congestion during peak hours and ensure that passengers arrive at their destinations quickly and smoothly.

The automatic monitoring system within the intelligent management and control system features dioramas and real-time data on the station's transport capacity and taxi ridership. It will automatically send prompts like "overcapacity" or "undercapacity." Subsequently, the vehicles nearby can be mobilized automatically according to a preset schedule, while all relevant information will be sent systematically.

Gui'an District builds an intelligent transportation platform featuring a "1+5+1" structure, which includes one central intelligent transportation database, five application systems (intelligent road system, intelligent parking system, intelligent public transport system, intelligent logistics system, and intelligent management control system), and an intelligent mobility service platform. The holiday passenger flow prediction system, a sub-function module of the intelligent management control system, was put into service in April of this year. By comparing the number of passengers and taxi vehicles in the queue in an hour's time, the system can check in real-time for capacity shortages in the next hour and enables on-site staff to send dispatch instructions based on the actual situation, to prevent passenger congestion.

The development of the digital economy is inseparable from global cooperation and sharing. The Big Data Expo serves not only as a platform to showcase China's achievements in the digital economy but also as a window to facilitate international cooperation and share digital dividends. Government officials, business leaders, experts, and scholars from all over the world gathered to discuss how to achieve win-win results in the digital economy era and build a global community with a shared future. Through technical exchanges, project cooperation, and policy dialogue, the Big Data Expo has promoted the coordinated development of the global digital economy, laying a solid foundation for creating a global digital economy that is open, inclusive, balanced, and beneficial to all.

From the stage of the Big Data Expo, we witness the flourishing landscape of the current digital economy and look forward to the bright future of smart digital technology. As technologies, such as 5G, AI, and big data, continue to mature and integrate, there will be broader scenarios and unlimited potential for the digital economy. Smart digital technology will go beyond technical integration to encompass deep integration of social, economic, and cultural dimensions, steering human society toward a smarter, more efficient, and greener future, thus creating a new future for the high-quality development of the digital economy.

