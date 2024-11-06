FOMO Pay Taps into BNY's USD Clearing Services to Expand Digital Payment Capabilities Globally

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOMO Pay Pte Ltd ("FOMO Pay"), a Singapore-headquartered major payment institution, has announced an agreement with BNY, a global financial services company, to streamline USD payments for corporate clients. BNY's global payments expertise will complement FOMO Pay's digital payment solutions to deliver robust cross-border payment and collection solutions.

FOMO Pay x BNY Partnership

With access to direct clearing via BNY, FOMO Pay will offer its clients an expanded range of efficient and secure payment options. The integration of BNY's global reach with FOMO Pay's innovative payment infrastructure, including QR code payment settlements and seamless multi-currency cross-border transactions, will help enhance the speed and safety of international payments for FOMO Pay's corporate clients.

Together, FOMO Pay and BNY will deliver value-added payment solutions that cater to the diverse needs of businesses in an increasingly connected, digital-first economy. This announcement recognizes FOMO Pay's dedication to fostering financial inclusion and growth across the APAC region and beyond.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay Pte Ltd is a major payment institution licensed in Singapore and Hong Kong. The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia's fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between fiat and digital currency. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses' everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0

Visit www.fomopay.com for more information. For media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About BNY

BNY is a global financial services company that helps make money work for the world – managing it, moving it and keeping it safe. For 240 years BNY has partnered alongside clients, putting its expertise and platforms to work to help them achieve their ambitions. Today BNY helps over 90% of Fortune 100 companies and nearly all the top 100 banks globally to access the money they need. BNY supports governments in funding local projects and works with over 90% of the top 100 pension plans to safeguard investments for millions of individuals, and so much more. As of September 30, 2024, BNY oversees $52.1 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $2.1 trillion in assets under management.

BNY is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Headquartered in New York City, BNY employs over 50,000 people globally and has been named among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies and Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. Additional information is available on www.bny.com. Follow on LinkedIn or visit the BNY Newsroom for the latest company news.

SOURCE FOMO Pay