foodpanda and Carlsberg join hands to enhance quick-commerce experience for customers in Asia

The multi-vertical partnership aims to deliver fresh Carlsberg beers and shopping experiences to customers

SINGAPORE and HONG KONG, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- foodpanda, Asia's leading food and grocery delivery platform, has expanded its collaboration with Carlsberg Asia to make Carlsberg's extensive variety of beverages more accessible to consumers in fun and fresh ways, especially during relevant drinking occasions.

The partnership will bring exciting campaigns from both brands, designed to make Carlsberg beers more appealing to consumers. Carlsberg will also deepen its use of foodpanda's extensive network of cloud grocery stores through pandamart and its strong ties with retailers via foodpanda shops to make Carlsberg beers easier to access; as part of consumers' enjoyable memorable moments.

According to foodpanda's Delivery and Retail Trends 2023, beer is one of the top five most ordered grocery items in APAC. Coupled with foodpanda's data on customers' purchasing habits, this partnership ensures that consumers receive personalised recommendations and special promotions for Carlsberg at specific moments of their user journey on the foodpanda app, increasing their cartout rate.

"We know that our consumers love their beer, so we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Carlsberg to make sure everyone can enjoy their favourite drinks in the freshest and most satisfying ways possible," said Raphael Zennou, Vice President of Quick Commerce at foodpanda. "Together, we are not only meeting our consumers' demand for high-quality beer but also enhancing the overall shopping experience with quick and reliable delivery within an hour. In the spirit of Carlsberg, this is Probably The Best Partnership In The World!"

Fresh beers, fresh experiences

Consumers can look forward to a series of exciting campaigns that will make their Carlsberg purchasing experience on foodpanda more gratifying:

A video campaign featuring Liverpool Football Club

Exclusive gifts-with-purchase (GwP), such as chilled boxes and color-changing cups

Special promotions and bundles on pandamart and 7-Eleven Singapore, the preferred retail partner with foodpanda and Carlsber g

A responsible drinking campaign to promote safe consumption of alcohol

"By leveraging foodpanda's insight into consumer purchasing habits, innovative logistics and technology solutions, we can ensure our consumers enjoy Carlsberg's refreshing and high-quality beers with unparalleled convenience. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our consumers by providing them with a seamless beer purchasing and drinking experience, no matter where they are. Together with foodpanda, we will roll out exciting campaigns and initiatives that will make Carlsberg beers even more accessible and appealing to beer lovers across Asia," said Arindam Varanasi, Vice President, Commercial, Carlsberg Asia.

Tapping on retailers' extensive reach to deliver Carlsberg for every occasion

The collaboration between foodpanda and Carlsberg also enables retailers, including Singapore's favourite convenience store 7-Eleven, to engage a wider audience and increase sales. This summer, foodpanda, Carlsberg Singapore, and 7-Eleven Singapore teamed up to launch exclusive football-themed promotions on Carlsberg beers purchased from 7-Eleven stores via the foodpanda app, enabling a seamless and more enjoyable experience for consumers to get their favourite brews. This included an exclusive football season promotional bundle featuring Carlsberg Pilsner and Draught beers, which pair well with 7-Eleven's Ready-To-Eat selections.

"7-Eleven Singapore is excited to partner with foodpanda and Carlsberg, two brands that share our commitment to providing enjoyable experiences for our customers. By combining foodpanda's efficiency and reliability with our expansive network of stores available 24/7, and our exciting Ready-To-Eat offerings and snacks, this collaboration enhances the round-the-clock convenience of enjoying Carlsberg beers. At 7-Eleven, we are constantly innovating to stay at the forefront of the retail scene and meet the evolving needs of our customers, and this partnership represents a significant step forward in that pursuit," said Anushree Khosla, Managing Director of 7-Eleven Singapore.

This expanded collaboration illustrates how foodpanda continues to connect brands with customers through a variety of channels on the platform, including retailers like 7-Eleven, pandamart, panda ads, and tailored campaigns. With this expanded multi-vertical approach, foodpanda and Carlsberg will explore new ways to enhance the shopping experience for customers across Asia, meeting their diverse needs.

Hi-res images are available here.

SOURCE foodpanda