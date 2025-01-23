SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of an exceptional residential development site located in the tranquil and prestigious enclave of Jalan Naung, Singapore, via an Expression of Interest (EOI). This is a rare opportunity to acquire a freehold-equivalent land parcel in one of the most sought-after locations in District 19. The land comes with an asking price of S$8.38 million.

FOR SALE BY EXPRESSION OF INTEREST PRESTIGIOUS DISTRICT 19 RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY IN JALAN NAUNG

The site is a prime corner plot spanning approximately 5,408 square feet. Its squarish layout facilitates efficient development and utilization of space. Under the 2019 Master Plan, the site is zoned for 'Residential' use within a 3-storey mixed-landed area. Subject to relevant authorities' approval, this site has the potential to be developed into a detached house, a pair of semi-detached houses, or a strata mixed-landed development. This versatility ensures that the site appeals to a wide range of buyers, from developers to end-users seeking to build their dream homes.

Singapore's landed property market has seen a steady and robust increase in demand, underpinned by the scarcity of available plots and the growing appeal of spacious living environments. This demand is projected to continue growing, as discerning buyers increasingly seek homes that offer exclusivity, long-term value appreciation, and proximity to essential amenities. Opportunities to acquire such prime land in Singapore's tightly held landed property market are becoming exceptionally rare.

The site is ideally located in a highly desirable and well-connected neighbourhood. Nestled in a serene and mature landed housing estate, the location offers future residents a peaceful retreat away from the bustle of city life. At the same time, the site boasts excellent connectivity to major arterial roads and expressways, including the Central Expressway (CTE) and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE). Public transport is also easily accessible, with both the Hougang MRT Station and the Hougang Central Bus Interchange located within walking distance. The combination of tranquility and connectivity makes Jalan Naung a standout choice for discerning buyers.

Adding to its allure, the site is surrounded by a host of amenities. Residents will enjoy convenient access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options at nearby lifestyle hubs such as NEX, Hougang Mall, The Midtown, and Heartland Mall. For families, the area offers a wealth of recreational facilities, including parks and sports centers, providing endless opportunities for relaxation, and leisure.

Families with school-going children will find the location particularly appealing due to its proximity to renowned educational institutions. Within a 1-kilometer radius are prestigious primary schools such as CHIJ Our Lady of the Nativity, Holy Innocents' Primary School, Montfort Junior School and Punggol Primary School. Additionally, esteemed international schools like Stamford American International School, Australian International School and NPS International School are easily accessible, making this site an ideal location for families prioritizing quality education.

The scarcity of 999-year tenure land in Singapore adds to the property's immense value. Unlike other opportunities that may require lengthy sale processes, this plot is primed for immediate development. As a single-seller property, the acquisition process is streamlined, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free transaction for the potential buyer.

This exclusive offering is poised to attract a diverse pool of buyers. Developers will appreciate the site's flexibility and prime location, while end-users will be drawn to the opportunity to create a bespoke home in a well-connected and family-friendly neighbourhood. Whether it is for personal use or for investment purposes, the Jalan Naung site represents a timeless and valuable asset in Singapore's attractive property landscape.

Ms. Sammi Lim, Founder and Executive Director of Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd. said, "The property at Jalan Naung represents a perfect blend of exclusivity and connectivity. As the demand for landed properties continues to surge, opportunities to acquire land parcels of such caliber, and where the land is held by a single owner which is ready for immediate development, are increasingly scarce.

With its 999-year tenure and strategic location, this site is uniquely positioned to attract a diverse range of buyers. Based on the guide price of S$8.38 million, the site offers an unbeatable value proposition. Developers and end-users alike can create something truly special, whether a personalized home or a boutique residential development. We anticipate strong interest from developers, ranging from boutique firms to larger setups, aspiring developers, and end-users looking to build their dream home.

It is indeed rare for such a plot to be made available for sale in the market, particularly one that offers various options and permutations for development, catering to different needs and preferences, including multi-generation development. Furthermore, this may serve as an ideal land banking opportunity, providing buyers a chance to secure a prime asset with significant potential for appreciation."

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this Expression of Interest.

The Expression of Interest closes on 6 March 2025, Thursday at 3.00 p.m.

