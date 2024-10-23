SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brilliance Capital is pleased to present a rare opportunity to purchase premium B1 strata industrial units within the highly sought-after E-Centre @ Redhill. Located at 3791 Jalan Bukit Merah, this strategic site offers both investors and owner-occupiers the opportunity to acquire quality industrial space with a balance lease of 37 years.

FOR SALE BY PRIVATE TREATY: E-CENTRE @ REDHILL – PORTFOLIO OF 4-ADJOINING B1 STRATA INDUSTRIAL UNITS

E-Centre @ Redhill stands as a modern industrial building in one of Singapore's most central and well-connected districts, enjoying exceptional location and accessibility. Situated near Redhill and Tiong Bahru MRT stations, it provides seamless access to the city's transport network. With proximity to the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Central Expressway (CTE), businesses operating here will enjoy unrivalled connectivity to key business hubs such as One-North, Science Park, and Central Business District, while being mere minutes from the Orchard Road Shopping Belt and the exciting developments along the upcoming Greater Southern Waterfront.

Adding to its appeal, E-Centre @ Redhill is surrounded by lifestyle amenities that cater to employees and business visitors. Landmarks such as IKEA Alexandra, Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, Queensway Shopping Centre and the Momentus Hotel are all within close reach, enhancing the overall convenience of this business location.

This offering at 6,049 square feet represents the biggest stack currently available for sale in the market at E-Centre @ Redhill, making it a unique and highly sought-after opportunity for businesses requiring large, contiguous space. In addition, the property still provides exceptional flexibility with 4 individual strata titles, allowing buyers to adapt the space according to their specific needs. The individual strata units range from 1,259 square feet to 1,604 square feet, offering flexibility for both small-to-medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises seeking to optimize their operational footprint.

"The guide price at S$4.55 million provides an incredible opportunity especially when compared to recent transactions of similar leasehold industrial properties in the city-fringe area. This is truly a rare chance for industrialists and investors to secure premium industrial space at a price point not commonly seen in the market today, especially in a location so close to the Central Business District," says Ms. Sammi Lim, Founder and Executive Director of Brilliance Capital Pte Ltd. "With E-Centre @ Redhill situated within an established industrial and business hub, its accessibility, proximity to transportation links, and attractive price point make it a gem in today's tight industrial real estate market. There are very few industrial units remaining in Singapore that are so centrally located and available at this price and size."

The future upside of E-Centre @ Redhill is particularly compelling. Singapore's industrial property market has seen growing demand for centrally located, well-connected industrial assets, driven by both local and foreign buyers. Notably, industrialists in sectors such as telemedicine, e-commerce, warehousing, technology, and consultancy services have been drawn to properties that offer immediate access to the CBD and major logistics routes. E-Centre @ Redhill ticks all the boxes for businesses seeking a strategic base. The property is also poised to benefit from its proximity to the transformative Greater Southern Waterfront development, which is expected to bring significant infrastructure enhancements and increased commercial activity to the surrounding area in the coming years. This makes it a prime candidate for long-term capital appreciation.

"With the Greater Southern Waterfront project taking shape over the next few years, buyers can expect future value uplift in the entire vicinity. The increased connectivity, enhanced amenities, commercial and residential developments in this part of Singapore will positively impact values for properties like E-Centre @ Redhill. Additionally, the supply of quality, centrally located industrial assets remains tight, so we anticipate strong potential capital and rental appreciation for this asset," adds Sammi Lim.

The units at E-Centre @ Redhill are designed to cater to a wide range of business needs with functional and versatile spaces. The efficient design and regular layout are perfect for companies in manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and more. Businesses from sectors like home furnishing, technology, and consultancy will find the space functional for their operations. The building's modern facade and high-specifications further enhance its appeal to forward-thinking businesses looking to make their mark in Singapore's vibrant industrial sector.

Another key advantage is that the property being zoned for B1 industrial use, allows both local, foreign and corporate buyers to purchase with no Additional Buyer's Stamp Duty (ABSD). This flexibility makes the purchase accessible to a broad pool of buyers, including institutional funds, private funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals seeking to diversify their real estate portfolios.

For investors seeking diversification into Singapore's industrial real estate, E-Centre @ Redhill offers an excellent value proposition. "Given its long remaining tenure, prime city-fringe location, and affordable price per square foot, E-Centre @ Redhill is well-positioned to attract keen interest from both investors and owner-occupiers. With the ongoing supply crunch in the industrial space, it represents an enticing opportunity for capital growth. Singapore remains a global hub for businesses, with its political stability, robust economy, and world-class infrastructure." notes Sammi Lim.

Brilliance Capital is the sole marketing agent for this sale.

Note to editors:

A high-resolution photograph of E-Centre @ Redhill is enclosed.

About Brilliance Capital Pte. Ltd.

Brilliance Capital is a full-service real estate agency that assists and advises ultra-high net worth individuals, local and foreign family offices, as well as property developers, publicly listed companies, and local and overseas private funds on the purchase and sale of real estate assets. Founded and led by Sammi Lim, the firm engages the industry's most elite professionals, and boasts a dynamic team of agents specializing in the sale and leasing of the entire spectrum of properties which includes, residential condominiums, landed houses, commercial properties, industrial assets, collective sales, as well as consultancy and advisory services.

