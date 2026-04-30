For the Reasons that Matter: A First‑of‑Its‑Kind Multi-Country Campaign Spotlights Adult Respiratory Health

MAKATI CITY, Philippines, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pfizer Philippines, together with healthcare professionals, has launched "For the Reasons that Matter", a public awareness campaign focused on adult respiratory health. Rolling out across the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, the campaign brings together medical experts and healthcare professionals to raise awareness of how serious respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, influenza, RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia, can affect quality of life, independence and the ability to remain present for the people and responsibilities that matter most.

"Across all four of our markets, we are seeing a clear gap between what adults want for their health and the steps they take to protect it. Many adults care deeply about staying well, yet conversations about respiratory health are often delayed until something feels urgent. 'For the Reasons that Matter' was created to make this conversation more relevant and actionable, with healthcare professionals playing a vital role in guiding those conversations," said Ms Deborah Seifert, Cluster Lead, Pfizer Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The Philippines illustrates this urgency. Pneumonia was the country's fourth leading cause of death in 2025, accounting for approximately 29,797 deaths, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. At the same time, the older population is growing rapidly, with nearly 11 million Filipinos aged 60 and above, a figure expected to double by 2035 to 2040. For many, particularly those with underlying conditions, a serious respiratory illness can mean a loss of independence and added strain on the family.

World Immunization Week, observed annually in the last week of April, is a reminder that the science of protection has no age limit. Serious respiratory illnesses, including influenza, RSV, COVID-19 and pneumococcal pneumonia, are not only childhood concerns. For Filipino adults, particularly those managing underlying health conditions or advancing in age, a serious respiratory illness can interrupt livelihoods, strain families and trigger complications with lasting consequences. Where being present for loved ones is deeply tied to identity, the cost is never only physical.

"There is often a strong sense of resilience. We push through. But here is the reality we see in hospitals: pneumococcal pneumonia, RSV and other respiratory infections are among the top causes of hospitalisation in this country. The best time to have a conversation about respiratory health is when you are feeling well. That is when we can talk about staying strong for your family," said Dr Karl Henson, Infectious Disease Specialist.

At the heart of the campaign is a simple but powerful truth: adults protect their health not for health's sake alone, but for the people and the life they cannot afford to lose. In the Philippines, this truth is inseparable from family.

Adults, especially older adults and those with conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or chronic lung disease, should speak to a healthcare professional about maintaining their health and reducing their risk of serious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, influenza, RSV and pneumococcal pneumonia.

SOURCE Pfizer