Forever New Transforms Store Order Fulfillment with OneView

SaaS unified commerce platform positions the retailer to respond to customer preferences, increase store efficiency and drive brand loyalty.

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce , the leader in unified commerce SaaS store solutions for omnichannel retailers, today announced that the global women's fashion brand Forever New is leveraging the OneView Unified Commerce platform to implement its global omni vision.

Forever New is a global womenswear brand founded in Melbourne, Australia with over 480 retail and concession stores globally.

Forever New, one of Australia's fastest-growing fashion retail brands, selected OneView for its modern, cloud-native architecture that powers SaaS solutions for real-time inventory and a full suite of omnichannel order fulfillment capabilities. The solution enables powerful digital-to-store engagement by providing a single view of orders, transactions, customers and inventory in the hands of every store associate as they execute on store fulfillment options for customers.

"In OneView, we found modern and agile in-store tools and technology that will allow customers to connect with our brand across their entire omnichannel experience," said Naresh Teckchandani , General Manager Information Technology at Forever New. "OneView's composable, API-first architecture provides the control we need to make our global omni vision a reality as customer behaviors shift and the brand grows."

OneView's primary differentiation in the vendor selection came with the ability to go to market rapidly with SaaS and then provide complete headless control through powerful platform functions that allow Forever New to further curate experiences in line with their global strategies and unique customer objectives.

"We are honored to work with Forever New as they leverage our unified commerce platform to achieve their omnichannel vision," said OneView Chief Executive Officer Linda Palanza . "Our commitment is to provide best-in-class solutions that will enable them to gain agility, control and speed-to-market to maximize brand impact and engagement."

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform store engagement with a unified commerce transaction engine that abstracts basket creation, calculation and checkout functions from siloed, disparate store and commerce systems. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces out of stocks and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. Leading retailers use OneView to overcome legacy constraints by unlocking store technology and empowering associates and customers with click-to-brick engagement in next-gen point of sale, omnichannel order fulfillment, mobile checkout, and real-time inventory.

Learn more at www.oneviewcommerce.com or follow on LinkedIn.

About Forever New

Forever New is a global womenswear brand founded in Melbourne, Australia. Known for its effortlessly wearable and timeless collections that celebrate modern femininity, the brand offers a wide range of clothing and accessories for every occasion. Each range is designed with a unique blend of seasonal trends, feminine silhouettes and of the moment detailing. With a focus on quality sustainability and versatility, the brand is loved around the globe and trades in 25 markets with over 480 retail and concession stores globally.

