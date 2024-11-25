Forging Ahead Together for Greater Heights｜WEPACK ASEAN 2024 Concludes Successfully

(PRNewsfoto/RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.)

As a gala event in Southeast Asia's packaging industry, WEPACK ASEAN 2024 occupied 8,000 square meters of exhibition area, and attracted over 120 quality exhibitors from Southeast Asia and beyond to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur, showcasing innovative packaging industry technologies and news products. Once again targeting the Southeast Asian packaging industrial chain, it focused on crafting an extraordinary event that offers a wide variety of activities such as exhibitions, forums, matchmaking events, and visits to well-known enterprises, and provided a platform for in-depth exchanges and interactions among practitioners in the Southeast Asian packaging sector.

Six major themed exhibitions with exhibits covering the upstream and downstream industry

WEPACK ASEAN 2024 featured six themed exhibitions on site: Corrugated ASEAN, FoldingCarton ASEAN, Dprint ASEAN, Paper ASEAN, Packaging Containers Expo ASEAN and Food Pack & Tech ASEAN.

Among them, Packaging Containers Expo ASEAN and Food Pack & Tech ASEAN, newly added to this year's exhibition as complements of the downstream packaging industrial chain (packaging products and finished packaging products), mobilized the participation of more buyers of carton and folding carton production equipment, led more brand-owning enterprises to the exhibition site, and also facilitated efficient communication between industrial chain enterprises on site.

Overseas associations and major manufacturers attended in groups

WEPACK ASEAN 2024 received strong support from numerous overseas specialized associations, such as Malaysian Corrugated Carton Manufacturers' Association (MACCMA), Malaysia Printing Association (MPA) and Corrugated Box Manufacturers' Association (CBMA), who flocked to the exhibition in groups, along with major international manufacturers from Malaysia and neighboring countries.

Onsite exhibition booths packed with big shots

A large-scale packaging exhibition in Southeast Asia, the WEPACK ASEAN 2024, along with its six shows, brought together over 120 quality packaging industrial chain suppliers, such as ANS Apollo, ECOSURE PULPMOLDING TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, SANSIN PRIMA(M) SDN BHD, Valco Melton Malaysia SDN BHD, Inktone Packaging Solutions., CENTURY, OPS, CORRUGMA, BORREGAARD, ASIA NMA, VALCO, BONGDING, INKTONE, HAW LIIHY, Dongfang Precision, Wanlian Precision, KL Group, Shanghai Dinglong, Qingdao Kaituo, Bystar, Guangdong Toprint, Zhuhai Kaixin Technology, Guangdong Xiaohua Packaging, XT Pack, ZHEJIANG YONGHUI CORRUGATED ROLLER, Zhejiang Yongshun Machinery, LI SHENQ Machinery, Dongguan Runcai Intelligent Printing Equipment Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Kingtau Electromechanical Equipment, WUHAN CHUCAI Digital Technology, Guojin, Xintian, Ketai, IKE, BBIAO, Xiangxu, Meijia, Hongyuan, Qinshanmei, Worldwide, Zhongqian, Insley, Dayu, Huilong, Bofa, Rizhi, Hongbo, Heneng, Guanyu, Chenguang, ZHAOLI, Kunhou, Chumbro, Ipack, Tang Cheng Seiko, ANYPACK, Fengming, Yinzhi, Yinbao Guangya, Haida, JINGKE, Jinbing, Qianjin Baoluo, Ruichang, Dongbao, Haojie, Xunxu, Jialifu, Intco, Hongsheng, Yinengjie, Fengwei, Kemao, DAXIANG, Honghai, Lifei, Fuqi, Zeshengda, Huijie, Mingyi, Saw Paper King, Hade, Hangzhou Tingzheng Packing Material, THINKGO IOT, Hangzhou Hesheng Plastic Products, Kunshan Fanhong Surface Treatment, Wuxi Yinghong Laser, and Zhuhai Letong New Materials.

VIP guests visited for joint consultation and contribution

During the exhibitions, senior executives from multiple subsidiaries of the Oji Group came to site to visit and explore new technologies and products while engaging in collaborative discussions with industry peers.

Demand matchmaking resulted in multiple order contract signings

Apart from various supplier booths and conference areas, the exhibition's organizer has also set up a TAP buyer matchmaking area on site to provide present trade visitors with buyer matchmaking service, as well as happy moment areas, visitor lounges, and VIP lounges for onsite visitors' activities and recreation. Numerous onsite visitors have quickly identified suppliers meeting their purchase needs through TAP, according to TAP match-making specialists.

Conferences with various attendees boosted exhibition impact

The WEPACK ASEAN Conference, co-organized by the MACCMA and RX, was officially launched in the exhibition site conference area. The conference pooled together multiple parties such as key industry associations, carton color printing enterprises, industry experts and equipment suppliers from 10 Asian countries in a bid to analyze changes in the carton packaging industry with industry peers, gain insights into global industry trends, and communicate the latest industry technologies and achievements.

On the evening of November 14, MACCMA, an important partner of WEPACK ASEAN, hosted its grand 33rd anniversary dinner, which ushered in a number of distinguished guests from the Southeast Asian packaging industry, including senior leaders from RX and chairman of MACCMA.

WEPACK ASEAN 2024 successfully attracted packaging industry experts and scholars from across Southeast Asia and beyond, featuring a strong business atmosphere and spirit of innovation. Amid enthusiastic interactions and discussions among enterprise representatives, industry experts, and scholars, the WEPACK ASEAN 2024 concluded perfectly!

Looking ahead, at WEPACK 2025 (April 8-10, 2025, Shanghai New International Expo Center) and WEPACK ASEAN 2025, we look forward to seeing you again to jointly witness and drive the prosperity of the packaging industry.

