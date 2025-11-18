FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026 Kicks Off Grandly

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2025, Chinatruck.org reported that FORLAND hosted its 2026 Global Partners Conference in China. Partners from five continents gathered to discuss the future of the commercial vehicle industry and explore new opportunities for cooperation, green innovation, and sustainable growth.

The Global Commercial Vehicle Industry Enters a New Green Era

FORLAND LINEUP DEBUTS WITH NEW LOGO

The global commercial vehicle market is undergoing a major transformation toward low-carbon and intelligent mobility. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), China's commercial vehicle exports have ranked among the top in the world for five consecutive years, and new energy commercial vehicles now account for over 18% of the global market in 2025.

Amid this industry shift, Chinese manufacturers are accelerating their global strategies — and FORLAND stands at the forefront of this movement.

26 Years of Growth: From "Made in China" to "Made for the World"

With 26 years of development, FORLAND has grown into a trusted global brand serving over 6.8 million users worldwide. Founded in 1996, the brand quickly became a sales leader in China. In 2008, it took its first steps abroad, bringing Chinese manufacturing to global markets. Today, FORLAND offers a diverse lineup spanning electric, hybrid, and hydrogen-powered vehicles — marking its transition from scale-driven to innovation-driven growth.

In 2024, FORLAND established its Global Business Division as part of a broader overseas strategy, accelerating its transformation from a vehicle exporter to a globally integrated operator.

Driving Global Growth Through Technology and Brand Power

FORLAND now provides a comprehensive range of commercial vehicles — including vans, mini trucks, light trucks, and construction vehicles — tailored to a wide range of logistics needs. The company is also investing heavily in new energy technology, autonomous driving, and low-altitude logistics, while building a global supply chain and digital marketing system to strengthen its international presence.

According to its roadmap:

2025–2027: Strengthen overseas R&D and local operations.

2028–2030: Establish itself as a leading global light commercial vehicle brand, serving customers in more than 150 countries and regions, reaching 10 million global users, and generating annual revenue of 40 billion yuan.

To align with this vision, FORLAND has introduced its refreshed brand slogan — "Forland, For You!", representing five core brand values: Fast, Forever, Fantastic, Freedom, and Future. These principles underscore the brand's commitment to agility, reliability, quality, ease of use, and innovation.

A Three-Step Globalization Strategy

At the conference, Dong Yongsheng, General Manager of FORLAND International Division, shared the company's overseas achievements and outlined its "Three-Step Globalization Strategy":

Foundation: Build a strong trade base through vehicle and CKD exports.

Localization: Support local manufacturing and marketing to strengthen regional operations.

Deep Integration: Establish local R&D, service, finance, and production systems to form a complete overseas ecosystem.

To support this strategy, FORLAND plans to broaden its product portfolio, advance R&D in heavy trucks, autonomous driving, and intelligent mobility, and deepen cooperation throughout its global supply chain — fostering shared growth with partners worldwide.

New Products and Global Collaboration

During the event, FORLAND unveiled two new products for global markets — the L7 automatic transmission truck and the U7 series — and showcased its latest autonomous driving technology.

The L7, developed with insights from millions of kilometers of global road data, has been upgraded across seven dimensions — intelligence, power, safety, fuel efficiency, comfort, load capacity, and service — offering a better transport solution for logistics operators worldwide.

The U7 series, based on an advanced skateboard chassis, is the first van in the industry to use cross-domain control VICU technology, integrating power and thermal management systems for improved efficiency and flexibility.

FORLAND also announced its new energy strategy and recognized outstanding overseas dealers for their contributions.

Building a Greener Future Together

From "Made in China" to "Created with the World," FORLAND is working hand in hand with global partners to build a cleaner, smarter, and more connected logistics ecosystem.

With nearly three decades of experience and a forward-looking vision, FORLAND remains committed to promoting green mobility, empowering its partners, and driving sustainable global growth — delivering innovation and collaboration to every corner of the world.

SOURCE Chinatruck.org