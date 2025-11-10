FORLAND Set to Host Global Partners Conference 2026 in Qingdao, China

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 global partners will gather on November 12, 2025 as reported by Chinatrucks.org, for the FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026, themed "Co-Innovation, Drives Excellence." The conference will bring together global industry leaders to discuss cooperation, innovation, and future growth in the commercial vehicle sector.

Beyond Borders, Together with FORLAND

FORLAND began its global journey in 2004, when it established its first KD plant in Vietnam. Over the past two decades, the company has continued to expand its international footprint. In 2013, a landmark order secured by FORLAND from Algeria set a new record for China's light-duty dump truck exports. In September 2024, FORLAND officially launched its global strategy, aiming to "connect the future with green technology and share ecological value with the world," with a goal to reach 150 countries and regions by 2030.

Since launching this strategy, FORLAND has accelerated its overseas expansion. In the first half of 2025, its overseas sales grew by 53.6% year-on-year, while its market network expanded beyond 50 countries to include emerging markets such as Morocco and Colombia, showing strong global growth momentum.

Backed by global resources, FORLAND follows a dual-brand strategy focused on light and mini commercial vehicles. The company promotes green and smart innovation through "differentiated positioning and ecological extension," creating an integrated overseas ecosystem that combines products, services, and financing to steadily advance its 2030 global goals.

The upcoming conference will further outline FORLAND's international strategy and unveil its new energy roadmap and new vehicle lineup for global markets including the overseas edition of the G series and new VAN models. The company will also sign cooperation agreements with global dealers to build a sustainable and mutually beneficial business ecosystem.

Guests will enjoy an immersive "Show–Factory–Drive" experience, featuring 62vehicles covering traditional fuel, new energy, special-purpose, and autonomous driving technologies. Participants can test drive the latest models and visit the FORLAND Global Manufacturing Factory, gaining first-hand insight into the company's strengths in R&D, intelligent manufacturing, and market validation.

In addition to business activities, international guests will also enjoy cultural experiences that showcase China's innovation and heritage. Attendees will travel by high-speed rail to the venue, experiencing China's infrastructure strength, and take part in an intangible cultural heritage paper-cutting workshop, highlighting the fusion of traditional art and modern industry.

From global strategy and intelligent manufacturing to international cooperation, the FORLAND Global Partners Conference 2026 will serve as a key platform for China's commercial vehicle industry to share innovation, technology, and sustainable development with the world.

FORLAND is making the transportation more brilliant. Together, FORLAND drives toward an exceptional future, and looks forward to the grand opening of the FORLAND Global Partners Conference.

SOURCE www.Chinatrucks.org