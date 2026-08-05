Former Bank of Singapore CEO, Bahren Shaari, leads Mentor List expansion across APAC to Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate mentoring platform, Mentor List, today highlighted the growth of its invitation-only Mastermind program, expanding to Singapore under the guidance of Chair Bahren Shaari, former Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Singapore and one of the nation's most respected banking and public service figures.

Since launching in April, Singapore Mastermind has grown into an established community of the country's leading CEO and C-Suite executives, meeting regularly for confidential, high-trust peer sessions, personally chaired by Mr Shaari. Shaari led Bank of Singapore from 2015 to 2022, a period in which the bank extended its global reach across Singapore, Europe, Dubai and Hong Kong, capping a finance career of more than three decades.

"Great leadership is rarely built in isolation," said Bahren Shaari, Group Chair, Mentor List Singapore Mastermind. "Throughout my career, the most valuable insights have come from candid conversations with peers who understand the weight of the decisions we make. What we are building in Singapore is a community founded on that same trust, and the calibre of the leaders around the table has been outstanding. I look forward to seeing it grow."

Members have heard directly from high-profile guest mentors, including Ho Kwon Ping, Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree, and Mike Smith, former Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Asia. Mentors go beyond theory and share their lived experience of being an accomplished leader at the highest level. The response has exceeded expectations, underlining a clear appetite among Singapore's senior leaders for structured, experience-led peer mentoring.

"Bahren represents exactly what Mentor List stands for: proven leadership, generosity of spirit, and a genuine commitment to lifting others," said David Lewis, Founder, Mentor List. "The response from the market has already exceeded our expectations, and that tells us there is a real appetite here for the kind of honest, experience-led peer mentoring we provide. We could not be more excited about the community we are building alongside Bahren and the leaders who join him."

Membership in the Mentor List Singapore Mastermind is by invitation and application, and the community continues to welcome new members. Senior executives interested in joining are invited to visit www.mentorlist.com/mastermind/ or contact the Mentor List team directly.

About Mentor List

Mentor List is a membership-based organisation that runs mastermind peer groups for business leaders, bringing together CEOs and senior executives in confidential, facilitated cohorts led by experienced Group Chairs. Through structured peer mentoring and shared lived experience, Mentor List helps leaders make better decisions, navigate complexity, and grow with the support of a trusted community. For more information, visit www.mentorlist.com.

SOURCE Mentor List