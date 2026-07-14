LANZHOU, China, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomoyoshi Kimura, a veteran Japanese journalist and former NHK anchor, will take part in the Gansu leg of "Together on the Long March" CICG International Communication Project. During the journey, he will visit historic sites along the Long March route, including Lazikou, Hadapu and Huining.

Former NHK Anchor: Retracing the Long March with Excitement and Reverence Speed Speed

Before setting out, Kimura spoke about his anticipation for the journey. He said he was deeply excited about visiting these historic sites and encountering historical materials firsthand. At the same time, reflecting on the sacrifices and contributions of those who gave their lives for the cause filled him with a profound sense of solemnity and reverence.

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SOURCE CICG