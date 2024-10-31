Formnext's South China event to rebrand as Formnext Asia Shenzhen in 2025, reflecting wider reach across Asia

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its introduction to the Chinese market in 2021, the Formnext brand has established itself as a trusted name in the country's additive manufacturing (AM) and industrial sectors. Since then, its exhibition in South China has steadily expanded, attracting growing participation from both across China and internationally. In 2025, the event will be rebranded from Formnext + PM South China to Formnext Asia Shenzhen to better reflect its rising influence in the region. This change will also strengthen its role in connecting AM companies throughout Asia with the industries that are driving demand for advanced manufacturing technologies. The next edition will be held from 26 – 28 August 2025 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center in Shenzhen, China.

China is becoming an increasingly prominent player in the global additive manufacturing market, advancing both in the domestic development of new AM technologies and their adoption across its industries. Through its rebranding, the exhibition will see a closer alignment with Formnext's worldwide event portfolio, providing access to additional international resources that will further support China's position in the AM industry. Its expanded scope is also intended to enhance connectivity with the wider Asian market, creating new opportunities for business growth and collaboration throughout the region.

Following the successful model of Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany, Formnext Asia Shenzhen showcases products and technologies across the entire additive manufacturing process chain, from pre- to post-production. Alongside AM equipment, the platform brings together suppliers of raw materials, post-processing technologies, inspection equipment, AM solutions, services and more. This ensures that visitors can source not only core equipment, but also the essential supporting technologies that are needed to fully utilise additive manufacturing in industrial applications.

The 2025 edition will also expand beyond its existing product coverage to include a wider range of advanced manufacturing solutions, including digital production, automation and precision forming. Presented alongside AM technologies, this will provide a more cohesive platform that supports every stage of the production workflow, encouraging further innovation and development throughout the industry.

Fringe programme and year-round educational offerings

In 2025, the Formnext Asia Shenzhen fringe programme, well-received in previous editions, will continue to deliver valuable insights into the AM industry, covering developments in technologies, materials, and applications across both upstream and downstream processes. The programme includes contributions from leading companies, researchers and technical experts, ensuring attendees have access to a wide range of expertise and knowledge.

As part of its rebranding, Formnext Asia Shenzhen will also extend its educational offerings beyond the core exhibition dates and South China region, launching a series of year-round events throughout the country. These sessions will provide continuous learning opportunities for AM industry professionals and help industry newcomers to better understand the potential and applications of AM technologies. The restructured format will also enable contributing exhibitors and speakers to maintain consistent interaction with end users from application industries throughout the year.

Organised by Guangzhou Guangya Messe Frankfurt Co Ltd, Formnext Asia Shenzhen is part of the international Formnext network, which includes:

Formnext : 19 – 22 November 2024 , Frankfurt, Germany

: 19 – , Formnext Chicago : 8 – 10 April 2025 , Chicago , USA

8 – , , Formnext Forum Tokyo: 25 – 26 September 2025 , Tokyo, Japan

