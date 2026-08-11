Formulogic Debuts in Singapore with Science-Driven Barrier Care for Southeast Asia's Sensitive Skin

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Formulogic, a science- and evidence-driven dermocosmetic brand dedicated to sensitive skin, developed through dermatological research and clinical validation, officially debuted in Singapore at CONNEX-C Asia 2026, jointly organized by Society of Cosmetic Scientists (Singapore) (SCSS) and Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, unveiling its evidence-based barrier care philosophy and a comprehensive skincare system designed specifically for Southeast Asia's unique climate and skin concerns.

The launch also disclosed new R&D findings from Formulogic's in vivo clinical studies and introduced its Adaptive Care Loop, which identifies the skin's condition, selects the appropriate product track, and applies a three-step Cleanse, Treat and Protect system. Moreover, Formulogic announced plans to increase its investment in skin science, as well as the establishment of Singapore Sensitive Skin Lab, reinforcing the brand's commitment to bringing clinical-grade, prescription-like barrier repair into everyday skincare across Southeast Asia.

At the launch, Formulogic Chief R&D Scientist Dr. Arwen Liu noted that sensitive skin rarely stems from a single cause. Neuro-sensory, hormonal and emotional factors interact with heat, humidity, unhealthy lifestyle and product use, while the resulting barrier disruption presents differently in dry and oily skin, which is why no single solution can adequately address every barrier state.

Therefore, for dry-sensitive skin, the Barrier Guard B5 Series is led by Formulogic's flagship Panthenol All-in-One Barrier Cream, formulated with 5% panthenol to replenish moisture, strengthen the skin barrier and soothe visible signs of sensitivity in a lightweight texture for daily use. For consumers with oily-sensitive skin, the B3-Ceramide Oil-Control Barrier Moisturizer combines five types of ceramides with 4% niacinamide to reinforce the skin barrier while helping balance excess sebum and calm blemish-prone skin without compromising hydration.

Formulogic Scientific Advisor Dr. Jun Ho Sang also addressed post-procedure physiology, noting that visible redness after laser, IPL or microneedling treatments may subside before the skin's protective and water-retention functions fully recover. Post-procedure care requires staged support beyond surface soothing: limiting moisture loss, supporting lipid-barrier organization and avoiding early reintroduction of high-intensity actives. Formulogic addresses this through barrier-focused formulas combining hydration, comfort and lipid-supportive care to support resilience throughout recovery.

Formulogic will continue collaborating with dermatologists, scientists and industry experts to develop clinically validated skincare tailored to the evolving needs of Southeast Asian consumers. By combining scientific research, local innovation and barrier expertise, the brand aims to make professional skin barrier care more accessible and help more people build healthier skin for the long term.

SOURCE Formulogic