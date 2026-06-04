Forrester Announces AI Forum Singapore And Sydney 2026 Agendas To Convert Rising AI Investment Into Customer Value And Trust

The Forums will equip business and technology leaders with the frameworks and insights needed to scale AI and deliver measurable outcomes

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agendas for its AI Forum Singapore, being held on August 20, 2026, and AI Forum Sydney, happening August 25, 2026, both centered on the theme, "AI Into Action: Unlock Your Opportunity."

By 2030, almost one-quarter of tech spend in Asia Pacific will come from AI-related investments. Yet many organizations across the region remain stuck in fragmented pilots, misaligned priorities, and limited ability to demonstrate AI's impact beyond productivity gains. These Forums are designed to help leaders move beyond experimentation to unlock the AI opportunity for long-term growth.

Both Forums will feature research-led Forrester keynotes, industry speakers, targeted track sessions, hands-on workshops, analyst access, and peer networking to help leaders operationalize AI at scale. AI Forum Singapore will bring together technology, security, and B2B marketing leaders focused on transforming go-to-market (GTM) and revenue strategies, while AI Forum Sydney will convene technology, security, and customer experience leaders looking to improve customer outcomes and differentiation.

Key sessions on the agendas include:

The AI Voyage — From Experiments To Customer Outcomes. Many organizations remain stuck in isolated pilots that fail to deliver meaningful impact. This opening keynote will show how leading firms move from experimentation to enterprisewide AI programs that drive measurable customer and business outcomes.

Many organizations remain stuck in isolated pilots that fail to deliver meaningful impact. This opening keynote will show how leading firms move from experimentation to enterprisewide AI programs that drive measurable customer and business outcomes. Make Skills The Foundation Of Your Agentic AI Journey. As human and AI capabilities converge, organizations face fragmented systems and unclear workforce implications. This session introduces Forrester's skills-oriented agentic architecture to help leaders align capabilities, strengthen governance, and build more adaptive operating models.

As human and AI capabilities converge, organizations face fragmented systems and unclear workforce implications. This session introduces Forrester's skills-oriented agentic architecture to help leaders align capabilities, strengthen governance, and build more adaptive operating models. Protect The Agentic Enterprise With AEGIS. Agentic AI introduces new risks that many organizations are unprepared to manage. This session will demonstrate how CISOs and senior leaders can apply Forrester's AEGIS framework to scale AI responsibly while preserving trust.

Agentic AI introduces new risks that many organizations are unprepared to manage. This session will demonstrate how CISOs and senior leaders can apply Forrester's AEGIS framework to scale AI responsibly while preserving trust. Disconnected GTM Efforts Will Ruin Your Company (Singapore-only). Fragmented teams and misaligned incentives are undermining B2B growth. This session will show how a unified, buyer-centric GTM approach can help leaders prioritize high-value segments, align revenue strategies, and respond faster to changing customer needs.

Fragmented teams and misaligned incentives are undermining B2B growth. This session will show how a unified, buyer-centric GTM approach can help leaders prioritize high-value segments, align revenue strategies, and respond faster to changing customer needs. Identify AI Solutions That Solve Customer Problems (Sydney-only). Many AI initiatives fail because they start with technology instead of customer needs. In this session, attendees will learn how to use Forrester's Digital Moments Map and Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) to prioritize AI investments that improve customer outcomes and drive differentiation.

Many AI initiatives fail because they start with technology instead of customer needs. In this session, attendees will learn how to use Forrester's Digital Moments Map and Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) to prioritize AI investments that improve customer outcomes and drive differentiation. Signals, Shifts, And Smart Bets — A Forrester Predictions Preview. In a rapidly evolving landscape, leaders often lack clarity on where to invest. This session will highlight key trends and help executives identify the strategic bets needed to stay ahead.

"Many organizations are still treating AI as a set of disconnected use cases rather than a coordinated capability that creates customer value and business growth," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester. "Leaders who align cross-functional teams around a shared, customer-led approach to AI will not only scale faster but also create the kind of differentiated customer experiences that drive outsized growth. Our Forums are designed to help leaders move from experimentation to execution and turn AI into a source of lasting advantage."

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About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We empower leaders in technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, revenue, and product functions to make confident decisions in an AI-driven world and accelerate growth through customer obsession. Our unique research and continuous guidance model helps executives and their teams achieve their initiatives and outcomes faster and with confidence. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

SOURCE Forrester