Forrester To Honor Winners Of Its 2024 Technology Awards At Technology & Innovation Summit APAC

Macquarie Banking and Financial Services and Contact Energy will be recognized for aligning their technology and business strategies to drive growth

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced that Macquarie Banking and Financial Services group (Macquarie BFS) and Contact Energy are the 2024 recipients of its Technology Strategy Impact Award and Enterprise Architecture (EA) Award for Asia Pacific respectively. These awards, which will be presented at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC, taking place in Sydney, Australia, and digitally, October 29, 2024, will recognize both organizations for aligning their technology strategy with the dynamic needs of their businesses.

The winners will share their success stories at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC, a leading event for chief information, technology, data, analytics, and AI officers and their respective leadership teams to learn best practices and tools to achieve high-performance IT, embrace AI, and deliver business outcomes rapidly.

"The award recipients highlight how organizations can enhance their business outcomes through their IT capabilities," said Frederic Giron, VP and senior research director at Forrester. "Both winners are doing an exemplary job of aligning their tech strategy with their organization's goals to deliver trusted, secure, and resilient technology solutions. As a result, their companies have the flexibility to adapt to evolving market conditions and customer demands. We look forward to celebrating these winners at Technology & Innovation Summit APAC."

Information about Forrester's 2024 Technology Strategy Impact Award winner and finalists:

Macquarie BFS (winner), the Australian retail banking and wealth management business of Macquarie Group, keeps technology at the core of everything it does to deliver the best digital banking experience to its customers. The team uses business objectives in its objectives and key results (OKRs) to drive strong alignment with the business and has a focus on cocreation, made possible by smart investments in capabilities such as continuous integration and continuous delivery/deployment (CI/CD), site reliability engineering (SRE), quality, cloud, and security operations. Singtel and Tabcorp are the finalists for Forrester's 2024 Technology Strategy Impact Award for APAC.

Information about Forrester's 2024 Enterprise Architecture Award winner and finalists, presented in partnership with The Open Group:

Contact Energy (winner), a New Zealand-based electricity generator and retailer and provider of broadband and mobile services, transformed its retail, corporate, and energy generation businesses by building a superior EA foundation that has become a strategic pillar of its technology strategy. This transformation has played a key role in enabling the organization to drive the decarbonization of New Zealand for a renewable energy future. Bank of Singapore and FWD Group are finalists for Forrester's 2024 Enterprise Architecture Award for APAC.

