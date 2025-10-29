Forrester's 2026 Asia Pacific Predictions: Quantum Security Will Become A Strategic Priority For Over 90% Of Enterprises

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) 2026 Asia Pacific predictions, released today, quantum security will emerge as a top priority for enterprises across the region. More than 90% of Asia Pacific (APAC) firms are expected to invest in post-quantum technologies as cyber threats intensify "harvest now, decrypt later" tactics. Government-led initiatives such as Singapore's National Quantum-Safe Network Plus and India's National Quantum Mission will further fuel investments in quantum security, with a strong focus on migration planning and cryptographic inventory solutions.

In 2026, economic, cultural, and regulatory differences across the region will inform technology strategies that emphasize resilience, utility, and cost-effectiveness over hype. Key highlights from Forrester's 2026 Asia Pacific predictions include:

Sovereignty will shape AI infrastructure choices for half of firms. The rise of "diverse cloud" strategies across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, blending US hyperscalers, Chinese cloud giants, and domestic providers, will be a pragmatic approach to managing geopolitical uncertainty and safeguarding national sovereignty over foundational infrastructure.

The rise of "diverse cloud" strategies across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, blending US hyperscalers, Chinese cloud giants, and domestic providers, will be a pragmatic approach to managing geopolitical uncertainty and safeguarding national sovereignty over foundational infrastructure. One-third of firms will waste resources on performative IT product shifts. To meet AI aspirations, many APAC organizations will rebrand delivery teams as product teams without true cultural and operational transformation, resulting in inefficiencies and missed outcomes.

To meet AI aspirations, many APAC organizations will rebrand delivery teams as product teams without true cultural and operational transformation, resulting in inefficiencies and missed outcomes. The EV boom will drive Chinese hyperscalers to double their growth in APAC. As Chinese electric vehicles dominate regional markets, APAC enterprises are expected to mimic consumer trends of prioritizing utility, price, and innovation, expanding their adoption of Chinese technology platforms .

"In 2026, leaders in the Asia Pacific region will need to recalibrate their tech strategies to factor in local realities while staying globally competitive," said Dane Anderson, SVP of international research and product at Forrester. "From managing sovereignty concerns and addressing quantum threats to operating in a rapidly evolving cloud landscape, regional business and technology leaders are shifting from proving the value of digital transformation to amplifying its ROI. Our insights are designed to guide leaders in making grounded, high-impact decisions that deliver resilience, utility, and long-term growth."

Forrester's annual predictions offer forward-looking insights into trends and signals that empower leaders and their teams to think beyond the conventional and ignite bold ideas in the year ahead. The 2026 technology and security predictions cover topics including artificial intelligence; automation and robotics; tech leadership; cloud computing; tech infrastructure and operations; enterprise software; software development; cybersecurity and risk; and smart manufacturing and mobility.

