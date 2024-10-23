Forrester's B2C Marketing & Customer Experience Predictions 2025: Price Sensitivity Will Lead To A 25% Decline In Brand Loyalty

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Forrester's (Nasdaq: FORR) 2025 B2C marketing and customer experience (CX) predictions, rising prices will prompt brand loyalty to decline by 25% in 2025. But while brand loyalty falters, loyalty programs will gain in popularity as consumers look for brands that provide value and give them a reprieve from indiscriminate price shopping.

Forrester's B2C marketing and CX predictions analyze the dynamics and emerging trends to watch for in the year ahead. These insights help leaders and their teams prepare for future challenges and take advantage of new opportunities to thrive in 2025. Topics include: B2C marketing; customer experience; consumer; media and advertising; and marketing agencies.

Highlights from Forrester's 2025 B2C marketing and customer experience predictions include the following:

Investment to unify data for the loyalty and marketing tech stacks will triple. Currently, 78% of US B2C marketing executives concede that their marketing and loyalty technologies are siloed. In 2025, leaders will merge loyalty and marketing technology stacks to increase efficiency and meet consumers' need for continuity across customer experiences.





TikTok will not get banned or divest in the US. Despite pressure from the US government to divest TikTok from ByteDance, the platform will stick around in 2025. Leaders should keep investing in the high-performing media channel.

"Given genAI's potential to transform marketing and customer experience, many brands eagerly experimented with the technology in 2024," said Sharyn Leaver, chief research officer at Forrester, "but it soon became clear that this transformation is a long game. In 2025, B2C marketing, digital, and CX leaders must build on lessons learned from this experimentation and focus on improving their data infrastructure to gain better customer insights."

