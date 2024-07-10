Forum on world civilizations attracts global attention

BEIJING, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

The expanding range of topics covered in Nishan, spanning academia, international politics, sports, culture, and traditional Chinese medicine, highlights an urgent need for shared global values vital for addressing multifaceted global challenges.

The 10th Nishan Forum on World Civilizations opened in the hometown of Confucius at the foot of Nishan Mountain in Qufu, Shandong province, on July 10, bringing together nearly 400 international guests from 63 countries, the largest number of countries and guests.

Nishan is a popular tourist spot blending China's traditional culture with the world cultural heritage sites of the Temple of Confucius, the Mansion of Confucius, and the Cemetery of Confucius, all located in Qufu.

Titled "Traditional Cultures and Modern Civilizations", the forum delves into discussions on civilizational exchanges and mutual learning amidst global challenges, Chinese-style and Western modernization, civilization inheritance, innovation in the process of modernization and the effects of artificial intelligence and humanity.

"The Nishan forum is a major platform for exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, bearing the important mission of promoting cultural preservation and development, while also telling China's stories to the world. The forum, which is confident, open and inclusive, has become an important platform for dialogues among diverse civilizations around the globe," said Xi Yanchun, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee.

"The values of Confucianism contributed a lot to the development of East Asian countries", said Saito Kenji, consul-general of the Consulate-General of Japan in Qingdao.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said that this year's forum opened at an exciting time, just days away from the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympics. He said that 130 years ago, Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the International Olympic Committee, revived the Olympic Games, viewing it as a means to build bridges and understanding among nations and peoples worldwide, while the Nishan Forum on World Civilizations aligns with this goal by deepening understanding between world civilizations through dialogue and exchange based on the wisdom of Confucius, fostering mutual respect and cultural exchange.

Since its inception in 2010, the Nishan forum has been focused on dialogues among different civilizations around the world. It has become an increasingly important platform for strengthening the preservation and development of Chinese traditional culture, advocating common human values and promoting international cultural exchanges and cooperation.

