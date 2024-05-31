Fostering Trade and Driving Development - Successful Promotion of the 136th Canton Fair in the United States, Canada, and Japan

GUANGZHOU, China, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 18th to 27th, Mr. Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Canton Fair, and Chairman and President of China Foreign Trade Centre Group Ltd, led a dedicated team in conducting 4 promotion events for the 136th Canton Fair. These events took place in Los Angeles and New York in the United States, Toronto in Canada, and Tokyo in Japan. Through these engagements, the delegation facilitated profound discussions with local top-tier enterprises, further propelling the momentum of friendly trade exchanges and fostering economic collaboration between China and global counterparts.

"The 136th Canton Fair features an enhanced thematic structure, elevated exhibitor standards, a richer array of unique products, and an improved overall exhibition experience," remarked Mr. Chu during the conferences. He emphasized the development journey of the Canton Fair and highlighted the latest features of its 136th edition. Additionally, he extended a sincere invitation to business leaders from around the globe to attend and exhibit at the Fair. Mr. Chu underscored the importance of leveraging the comprehensive open platform provided by the Canton Fair to strengthen economic and trade exchanges and collaborations between Chinese enterprises and their international counterparts.

The Canton Fair delegation also engaged in meetings and exchanges with various institutions from different regions, including U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), Los Angeles Regional Export Council (LAREXC), Canada China Trade Council, Export Development Canada (EDC), Japan International Trade Promotion Association, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), the prominent U.S. retailer Big Lots, and the leading New York catering service enterprise Merchant Hospitality. Additionally, they conducted on-site visits to renowned retailers such as Daiso and Nitori in Japan, and Canadian Tire, the largest retailer in Canada, to thoroughly grasp local market trends and buyer demands, thus laying a solid foundation for deepening international trade exchanges.

Furthermore, the delegation engaged in discussions with New York Javits Center and Emerald Expositions in the United States concerning the green and sustainable development of exhibition venue and the enhancement of services for buyers.

The 136th Canton Fair invited traders worldwide to gather in Guangzhou, China, promising an abundance of new highlights and features at the exhibition. For more information about the Canton Fair, kindly register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16.

SOURCE Canton Fair