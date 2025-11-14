Fosun International Receives "ESG & Corporate Sustainability Excellence Award" from Hong Kong Economic Journal

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 November 2025, Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ), Hong Kong's first Chinese-language financial newspaper, hosted the "ESG & Sustainability Awards of Excellence 2025" ceremony. At the event, Fosun International received the "ESG & Corporate Sustainability Excellence Award", recognizing its remarkable achievements and strong market standing in advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as well as sustainability.

HKEJ noted that, in recent years, an increasing number of companies have been deeply integrating the concept of sustainability into their long-term investment strategies and business decision-making processes. International institutional investors also view ESG performance as a key indicator for assessing a company's long-term value. Studies have shown that advancing sustainability not only supports market expansion and strengthens risk management, but also enhances capital returns and overall financial performance. Against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving global business landscape, ESG has become an essential strategy for enterprises to maintain their competitive edge and achieve steady growth.

HKEJ further pointed out that many well-known companies in Hong Kong, including Fosun International, have long been committed to promoting ESG practices. Their efforts hold significant strategic importance in reinforcing Hong Kong's position as an international financial center. The awards were established to recognize companies that have made outstanding contribution to advancing sustainability. In addition to Fosun International, other recipients of the "ESG & Corporate Sustainability Excellence Award" include Henderson Land Development, MTR Corporation, PCCW/HKT, and FWD Life Insurance.

Advancing climate commitments, achieving notable recognition for ESG performance

HKEJ highlighted that global investors have attached increasing importance to the ESG performance of enterprises in recent years, while Fosun International has continued to advance its ESG efforts, achieving remarkable results. As of now, Fosun International has maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA. In 2025, it has been once again included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and has been selected as the top 1% in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition). It has received an HSI sustainability rating of AA- and has been consecutively included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. Fosun has also retained a leading FTSE Russell ESG score and has continued to be selected as a constituent stock of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Fosun has established a top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement and has included ESG management performance as an evaluation factor in the Executive Directors' performance assessment, and the ESG management performance appraisal mechanism is also extended to the CEOs of the Group and the personnel in charge of each business group. Fosun has set up an ESG Board Committee under the Board of Directors (the "Board") to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing the Group's ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision-making level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee under the management to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to implement ESG strategies and related actions and ensure the establishment of appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system.

To address climate change, Fosun actively responds to the national "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emission reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. In April 2025, Fosun International proactively aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and the International Financial Reporting Standards S2 Climate-related Disclosures Requirements (IFRS S2) by releasing its third Climate Information Disclosures Report, further enhancing the transparency of its climate initiatives and underscoring its commitment to sustained progress in this area.

Committed to innovation, actively giving back to society

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy, and the anticancer and antimalarial drugs developed by its Health segment have widely benefited cancer patients and severe malaria patients. Among which, HANSIZHUANG, an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by Fosun, is the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). To date, it has been approved for marketing in nearly 40 countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India, benefiting more than 110,000 patients worldwide. In addition, HLX43, a PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, and Australia. Currently, no PD-L1 ADC has been approved globally, positioning HLX43 as a potential highly effective and safe broad-spectrum anticancer drug.

Fosun Pharma has consistently contributed the "China Solution" to the fight against malaria in Africa. As at the end of June 2025, its independently developed artesunate for injection had been used to treat more than 84 million patients with severe malaria worldwide. Additionally, Fosun Pharma had cumulatively supplied over 420 million doses of artesunate for injection globally.

Fosun remains committed to global cooperation and shared success, striving to make medical technologies more accessible and affordable to more patients. China's first CAR-T cell therapy product developed by Fosun, Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), has been included in over 110 urban customized commercial health insurances and over 80 commercial insurances; has established over 190 high-standard treatment centers across 29 provinces and cities nationwide, benefiting more than 1,000 lymphoma patients; has successfully completed its first-ever cross-border shipping and usage in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR; and has successfully helped the first patient in the Chinese mainland to achieve over seven years of high-quality survival.

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Of which, since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation's Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions, supported 25,000 rural doctors, and benefited 3 million rural families.

In the future, Fosun will continue to develop its businesses, strengthen innovation and globalization, and join hands with customers, partners, investors and all parties in society to forge ahead and continue to uphold its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society" so as to actively promote the sustainable development of ESG globally to fulfil Fosun's mission of "Creating happier lives for families worldwide".

