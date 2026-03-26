Fosun International's MSCI ESG Rating Upgraded to AAA, Reaching a Record High

HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading index company MSCI recently released its latest annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") ratings. The results, announced in March 2026, are based on MSCI's latest rating model (version 5.0). Thanks to its outstanding performance across all ESG aspects, Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, hereinafter referred to as "Fosun International", "Fosun", or the "Group") saw its rating rise from AA to AAA. This marks Fosun International's first time achieving the highest MSCI ESG rating since first earning an AA rating in 2021, following five years of sustained efforts, demonstrating Fosun's achievements and global leadership in sustainability.

The MSCI ESG ratings are an ESG assessment framework widely used by global investment institutions, and its rating results have become a key reference for evaluating a company's sustainability performance and long-term investment value. Fosun International's rating upgrade to AAA demonstrates that its overall management across environmental, social, and governance aspects has reached a leading level among global peers, particularly in maintaining a competitive edge in key areas such as responsible investment, business ethics, and clean technology opportunities.

Five years of sustained efforts: a leap from AA to AAA

Looking back at Fosun's journey in MSCI ESG ratings, each step reflects Fosun's steadfast commitment and continuous improvement in sustainability. In 2021, Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded from A to AA, making it the only conglomerate in Greater China to receive an AA rating at that time. Since then, the Group has maintained its AA rating, steadily consolidating its leading position.

This rating upgrade from AA to AAA not only represents MSCI's strong recognition of Fosun International's ESG efforts over the past five years, but also marks the Group's leap from "good" to "excellent" in sustainability. This achievement reflects Fosun International's sustained efforts to deeply integrate ESG principles into its corporate strategy and daily operations, and to establish a top-down ESG governance structure and management system across the Group.

Establishing a long-term mechanism: fully linking ESG with performance

Fosun has remained true to its original aspirations of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society" and views sustainability as the core driver of its corporate development. The Group has established a top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement and has included ESG management performance as an evaluation factor in the Executive Directors' performance assessment, with the evaluation scope further extended to the CEOs of the Group and the personnel in charge of each business group.

On the governance front, Fosun International has established an ESG Board Committee under the Board of Directors (the "Board"), chaired by an Independent Non-Executive Director, to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing ESG initiatives. At the management level, the Group has established an ESG Executive Committee to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to ensure the effective operation of ESG risk management and internal control system.

Honoring green commitments and leading climate action

Facing global climate change challenges, Fosun International actively responds to the national "dual carbon" goals. In 2021, the Group made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". The Group has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and Working Group to drive the implementation and enforcement of carbon-neutral management across the Group. For three consecutive years, Fosun has also published its Climate Information Disclosures Report, aligning with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations and International Financial Reporting Standards S2 Climate-related Disclosures Requirements ("IFRS S2") to enhance the transparency of its climate actions.

Innovation-driven: empowering society with technology

Fosun International adheres to an innovation–driven strategy, driving its businesses to achieve innovative breakthroughs that broadly benefit patients worldwide. Henlius' independently developed HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab, European trade name: Hetronifly®), the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC), has been approved in Europe and multiple emerging markets for first-line treatment of extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC), as well as in Indonesia and Thailand for squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC). It has also been included in public reimbursement systems in seven European Union (EU) countries, including Germany, Italy, and Spain. As of 2025, HANSIZHUANG has been approved in over 40 countries and regions worldwide, with continued progress in lung and gastrointestinal cancers, including the potential to set multiple new cancer treatment standards. Fosun Pharma has supplied over 440 million doses of its independently developed artesunate for injection, cumulatively treating over 88 million patients with severe malaria globally, continuously contributing the "China Solution" to the fight against malaria in Africa.

Upholding its original aspiration of "Contribution to Society" and actively giving back to society

As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012 and has been creating social value in areas such as global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, and youth development. Since its launch at the end of 2017, the Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 key rural revitalization counties in 16 provinces across China, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million grassroots families in central and western China. In 2024, the program was selected as one of the "20 Cases of Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years" by the United Nations Global Compact (UN Global Compact).

Continued recognition from international authoritative rating agencies

In addition to its MSCI ESG rating, Fosun International's sustainability performance has been widely recognized by multiple international authoritative institutions. To date, Fosun International has achieved an S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) score of 73, maintaining a leading position among global peers; has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026; has maintained an HSI ESG rating of AA- and has been included in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for six consecutive years; has retained a leading FTSE Russell ESG score of 4.2 and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive time, achieving a full score of 5.0 in several areas, including Environmental Supply Chain, Anti-Corruption, Risk Management, Social Supply Chain, and Corporate Governance.

Looking ahead, Fosun International will continue to strengthen its industry focus, deepen its innovation and globalization strategies, and advance ESG initiatives with higher standards and stronger execution, remaining steadfast in its mission of "creating happier lives for families worldwide" and creating long-term value for its customers.

SOURCE Fosun