FOTON UNVEILED ALL-NEW AUMARK and WONDER, Redefining Urban Transport and Last-Mile Delivery

BEIJING, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, FOTON launched all-new products of AUMARK and WONDER in Changsha, China, targeting both the urban logistics and last-mile logistics markets. As a testament to FOTON's " strategies of dual-carbon strategy and new energy, the two products offer a host of compelling features and advantages.

The all-new AUMARK, is based on FOTON's latest "Multi-Energy Shared Platform," enabling the development of technological routes on the same platform, including fuel, hybrid, pure electric, and hydrogen fuel cell products. It boasts modular, integrated features, achieving improvements in reliability, efficiency and safety.

In terms of reliability, the all-new AUMARK is produced at the FOTON Intelligent Super Truck Factory, featuring fully automated welding and polyurea spray coating technology that enhances rust resistance by 50%. Additionally, real-world road tests have subjected the vehicle to over 3 million kilometers, with key components enduring 12,000 hours of bench testing.

Regarding efficiency, thanks to FOTON's "Multi-Energy Shared Platform" designed for "future truck," in-depth modular and integrated development of transmission systems, batteries, and suspension systems ensures consistent product quality. For instance, the automatic transmission version of the fuel model incorporates FotonSuperPowerTrain, 2000-bar high-pressure common rail fuel system, dual swirl layer combustion technology, achieving a transmission efficiency of 99.7%. The pure electric version offers 1-hour fast charging, achieving high-efficiency operation with an energy consumption of 32 kWh/100 km. The hybrid model is equipped with FOTON's Intelligent Dual-Engine System, offering a range of over 1000 kilometers, while the hydrogen fuel cell version utilizes FOTON's innovative Hydrogen System, enabling a 5-minute refueling time and a range of 450 kilometers for efficient operation while assisting customers in achieving carbon neutrality.

In terms of safety, the all-new AUMARK is equipped with FOTON's new i-ADAS intelligent management system, significantly enhancing both active and passive safety measures, meeting the highest European ECE-R29 safety collision standards.

The global launch also introduced the all-new mini truck brand, WONDER, which is FOTON's all-new generation mini truck that caters to lifestyle travel, personalized modifications, and commercial needs, offering users a fresh "SMART" experience, which is "Smart" cabin design for responsive movement and smooth shifting; "Money-saving" for TCO; "Aesthetic" for fashion design; "Reliable" for on-time delivery; and "comforT" for driver comfort. The WONDER is available in both fuel and electric versions, with the electric version capable of a 48-minute charging time and a range of 280 kilometers.

