Fotor Unveils Its AI Vibe Marketing Platform Built for Performance, Serving 800 Million Users

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fotor, the trusted photo editor for over a decade with 800 million users globally, today unveils its AI Vibe Marketing Platform for Performance—introducing Product Visuals and Growth Visuals to power a complete visual workflow for real business impact.

Fotor AI Vibe Marketing Platform for Performance

Powering over 3 million visual creations daily, Fotor identified a defining shift: your visual identity is your first impression. The sharp visual stops the scroll; the powerful vibe closes the deal. Fotor defines Vibe Marketing as a visual-driven approach ending visual inequality—anyone with a story to tell can now own a brand that looks like a million dollars. Bring the idea. Fotor's agentic AI scales it into on-brand, studio-quality, high-converting visual content across every channel, instantly. Just as Vibe Coding freed developers from syntax, Vibe Marketing frees creators from production constraints.

Product Visuals delivers the first stage: creating visuals that capture the right vibe and sell. Product Image Editor transforms raw photos into studio-quality visuals. Smart Listing generates platform-ready listing assets from a single image—optimized for Amazon and beyond. Virtual Model and Video Try-On put any outfit on a campaign-ready figure, in still or motion—no studio or model required. Batch Editor keeps every product in a catalog visually consistent, at any scale. Product Video turns any product image into a cinematic, vibe-matched video ready to publish.

Growth Visuals scales that vibe into high-converting campaigns. Link to Video Ad generates a polished product video from any URL—ready to publish. Fotor also offers cinematic showcases and viral scene templates for rapid, scroll-stopping output. UGC Avatar lets any one-person company deploy virtual avatars with the presence of a full production team. AI Brand Kit extracts a brand's visual DNA and applies it seamlessly across marketing assets.

"Fotor makes a one-person company viable," says Scott Bales, an Etsy seller who runs his entire visual operation inside Fotor. 74% of loyal users report using no other AI visual tool.

What distinguishes Fotor is its AI research depth. The team has published multiple papers at the world's top three AI conferences—including a NeurIPS 2025 Spotlight (Top 3.2%), CVPR 2025, and ICLR 2026—focused on making large models perform in commercial visual workflows.

"Professional visual capability should be accessible to everyone," said Jiang Duan, Founder, CEO, and AI professor. "Vibe Marketing is the next frontier—and Fotor is built to be the platform driving its performance."

Available on fotor.com and Fotor App.

SOURCE Fotor