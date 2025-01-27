FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON BANGKOK, SUKHUMVIT 22 OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE HEART OF THE THAI CAPITAL

New Hotel to Elevate Business and Leisure Stays with Striking Vintage Design and Modern Amenities, Surrounded by World-Class Attractions in the Commercial Center of Bangkok

BANGKOK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Points by Sheraton, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22. Redefining urban hospitality, this stylish new hotel combines timeless design concept with seamless connectivity and modern amenities to provide guests with a comfortable, convenient and inspiring stay in the beating heart of Thailand's capital city.

"We are excited to welcome a new Four Points by Sheraton property to Bangkok's buzzing Sukhumvit district," said Brad Edman, Market Vice President – Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriot International. "This hotel will resonate with guests who want to kick back, relax and explore Bangkok's many attractions. With its unique design, genuine hospitality and great value, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22 will meet the rising demand from business and leisure travelers in this dynamic metropolis."

Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22 is strategically located in Bangkok's bustling Sukhumvit district, just 300 meters from The EmDistrict – a major retail and lifestyle haven comprising three world-class malls, The Emporium, EmQuartier and EmSphere, plus UOB Live, Southeast Asia's newest live entertainment venue – and surrounded by corporate offices, cultural attractions, and the city's vibrant nightlife. Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) is less than 3km away, and the BTS SkyTrain stations at Phrom Phong and Asoke, and MRT Sukhumvit put the entire city within easy reach.

The hotel's striking interior concept was created by Pomme Chan, the iconic Thai designer, and blends modern urban and industrial design with vintage elements, including old shophouse gates, chandeliers and street photography. With original artworks and installations by Bangkok Street artists, this hotel captures the transformation of the Sukhumvit area from the mid-20th Century to the present day.

The 333 rooms & suites are restful retreats where travelers can take a break from the city's fast-paced energy. With soothing tones and textures, comfortable king or twin beds, dedicated workspaces with integrated USB ports, Bluetooth alarm clocks with wireless charging, fast Wi-Fi, 55" LED TVs, and refreshing bathrooms with rain showers, every guest can unwind and stay productive.

Every day can start with breakfast at The Mesh, the casual all-day dining destination which also sets the scene for daytime bites and business lunches. Then as evening falls, this inviting venue transforms into a contemporary beer house and sports bar, where hotel guests and local residents can come together and sip Bangkok's BestBrews™, in line with Four Points' signature craft beer program, along with a wide range of freshly prepared Thai and international dishes.

The Mesh Lounge is a flexible and fully connected space for corporate meetings and social events with up to 25 guests, while the boardrooms can host inspiring sessions with up to 10 people, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology. When visitors are not working or exploring the city, they can work out at the 24/7 fitness center or chill out at the rooftop pool, with stunning views of Bangkok's skyline.

"At Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22, we aim to redefine urban hospitality with timeless design, convenient amenities and thoughtful service," said Peter Feran, General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok, Sukhumvit 22. "We are delighted to welcome guests to this dynamic part of Bangkok and provide them with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected, all underpinned by the timeless standards of the Four Points by Sheraton brand."

The hotel participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

