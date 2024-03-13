Fourth MEGA International Creative Media Festival seeks submissions

SUZHOU, China, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth annual MEGA International Creative Media Festival is accepting submissions for outstanding creative media works by students and professionals until 10 April 2024. The festival will take place from 10 to 16 May 2024 in Suzhou, China.

Yun Lee, director of award-winning student work at XJTLU's MEGA festival last year

The Academy of Film and Creative Technology at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University hosts the annual global event to celebrate creative media, exhibitions, graphics, and art. The festival features its International Creative Media Competition; Film, New Media and Creative Technology Summit; and showcases for digital media arts. It aims to facilitate communication among those in the film, television, and creative media fields and to support collaboration between academia and industry.

The selection of submissions for the International Creative Media Competition involves a three-stage review by the organising committee, XJTLU academic staff, and industry professionals, including renowned directors, producers, and executives such as Joe Cheung, former chair of the Hong Kong Film Awards Association, and You-Ning Lee, former chair of the Asia-Pacific Film Festival and the Taiwan Film Producer Association. The winning works will have the opportunity to be exhibited at XJTLU's Dolby 4K Cinema.

Professor Li-Chuan Evelyn Mai, Associate Dean of the Academy of Film and Creative Technology, says that last year's MEGA festival featured 348 entries spanning genres like short films, documentary films, television shows, music videos, installations, animations, virtual reality works, and games.

"With active participation from 114 universities across 11 countries last year, the festival's global impact is undeniable," she says.

Professor Mai says she looks forward to introducing a more expansive and cutting-edge perspective in this year's MEGA festival: "Our goal is to create a platform encouraging diversity and meaningful dialogue at the crossroads of technology and creativity."

Previous winners say they appreciate the visibility MEGA gave their works and that it provided a platform to meet other creators and gain new ideas.

Yun Lee, a Korean student studying in China, directed the work awarded the Best TV Show in the student award section at last year's MEGA festival. "The festival served as a valuable platform to showcase our creativity," she says. "We express gratitude for the chance to share our narrative, hoping that many other students can embrace this incredible opportunity."

For submission requirements, please visit https://premiumpro.learningmall.cn/activity#/detail?id=3

For more information, please visit: https://www.xjtlu.edu.cn/en/study/departments/academy-of-film-and-creative-technology/mega

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University