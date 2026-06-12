Fox ESS and Solar Juice Sign 5GWh Energy Storage Agreement, extending the Strategic Partnership established in 2025

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox ESS has signed a 5GWh strategic battery energy storage agreement with Solar Juice, one of Australia's most established renewable energy distributors, during the SNEC exhibition in Shanghai last week. The agreement sets a two-year supply target and solidifies the strong partnership formed in October 2025, when both companies signed their first large‑scale supply contract.

Since then, Fox ESS and Solar Juice have worked closely to deliver high‑quality energy storage solutions to installers and homeowners across Australia, contributing to rapid growth in Fox ESS deployments nationwide.

Rami Fedda, Co-Founder and CEO at Solar Juice, said:

"Our collaboration with Fox ESS has strengthened significantly since our first agreement in 2025. The close cooperation between our teams has delivered exceptional outcomes for the Australian market, and this new two-year, 5GWh commitment reflects our confidence in Fox ESS's technology, reliability, and long‑term vision. We are excited to continue building on this momentum."

Andrew Burgess, Co‑Founder & Sales Director at Solar Juice, added:

Fox ESS's exponential growth, expanding local support network, and exciting roadmap ahead make this partnership even more compelling. We see tremendous opportunity to strengthen our relationship as Fox ESS continues to innovate and scale in Australia, helping us deliver smarter, more reliable energy solutions to our customers.

Michael Zhu, CEO of Fox ESS, commented:

"Solar Juice has been a highly collaborative partner with deep roots in the Australian market, and we value the strong working relationship we've built since 2025. This 5GWh agreement reflects our shared commitment to delivering dependable, high‑performance energy storage solutions to Australian households and businesses."

The agreement reinforces Fox ESS's position as a leading provider of advanced energy storage technologies in Australia and highlights the company's dedication to long‑term partnerships that drive meaningful clean energy adoption.

For more information about Fox ESS, please visit: https://au.fox-ess.com/

About Solar Juice

Solar Juice is one of Australia's leading renewable energy distributors, providing solar, battery and EV charging solutions to installers and businesses across the country. As a 100% Australian-owned company, Solar Juice is focused on helping customers grow by delivering industry-leading products, reliable supply, technical expertise and exceptional service. With a national distribution network and a customer-first philosophy, Solar Juice partners with installers to make the transition to clean energy simpler, more profitable, and more dependable.

About Fox ESS

Fox ESS is a global leader in renewable energy technology, offering advanced inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy solutions. With a rapidly expanding service network across Australia and a commitment to innovation, Fox ESS enables households and businesses to maximise the benefits of clean energy adoption.

SOURCE Fox ESS