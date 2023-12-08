FPT IS to receive first patent in US

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In November 2023, FPT Information System (FPT IS) was officially patented by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for machine learning systems for auto-splitting and classifying documents.

The FPT IS invention is classified as a Utility Patent, currently applied in two automation products akaBot and UBot.

akaBot was granted a patent for the machine learning system that automatically separates and classifies documents.

"According to our survey, on average, each SMEs in Vietnam often has to process from hundreds to more than 1,000 documents every day," said Bui Dinh Giap, CEO of akaBot.

"The amount of important documents such as contracts, invoices and legal document, etc. that need to be processed are increasing day by day, resulting in a rise in the time and efforts spent on manual management processes and also easily causing errors."

To solve this problem, the group of experts from akaBot applied Machine Learning to automatically deploy and process various input documents such as sales invoice, tax invoice, packing lists, delivery note, contracts, etc., eventually splitting and classifying into one or more sub-documents.

The technology of the invention has been applied in real life in the two products akaBot Vision and UBot Invoice since 2021 for over 1,500 customers, helping to intelligently process up to 300-400 documents a day and decreasing the splitting & classifying process time from 15 minutes to 5-10 seconds per document set.

Sharing his thoughts about this important milestone, Tran Dang Hoa, chairman of FPT IS said, "Owning a patent granted by one of the most stringent countries in the world helps FPT IS to mark our step in our strategy of bringing our IT products and services to an international level."

"At the same time, this also proves the solutions made by FPT IS, and Vietnam in general, fully meet high-end global technology standards. The patent in akaBot product sets foundation in FPT IS's global strategy, affirming the position of Vietnamese technology products globally."

akaBot and UBot are two automation solutions of FPT IS - the leading IT solutions and services provider in Viet Nam and the region. FPT IS, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, has designed and deployed a large number of IT projects, IT services and solutions for key sectors of the countries, including: Public sector, Telecommunications, Banking - Finance, Healthcare, Transportation, Public finance…

