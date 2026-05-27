FPT.AI recognized as a High Performer in G2's Summer Reports

HANOI, Vietnam, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G2, the world's leading software marketplace and peer-review platform serving more than 200 million business decision-makers annually, has recognized FPT.AI as a High Performer in the AI Agent category.

The ranking is based entirely on verified customer reviews and evaluates vendors across multiple criteria, including ease of implementation, integration capabilities, customer satisfaction, product direction, and overall business value. In addition to its global recognition, FPT.AI was also acknowledged as a High Performer across the Asia Pacific region, further reinforcing its growing presence and credibility in the enterprise AI market.

Widely regarded as one of the software industry's most trusted benchmarks, G2's Reports reflect authentic customer experiences rather than analyst opinions alone. To qualify as a High Performer, platforms must demonstrate strong customer satisfaction while delivering reliable operational performance and measurable business outcomes.

According to the report, FPT.AI received strong recognition across multiple key evaluation categories, particularly for product direction, customer support, ease of implementation, and overall ability to meet business requirements. The results reflect the platform's growing customer trust, satisfaction, and commitment to delivering a seamless AI experience for enterprises.

The report also highlighted FPT.AI's strengths in omnichannel deployment, seamless system integration, intuitive management dashboards, and flexibility in adapting to diverse enterprise workflows. One enterprise customer on G2.com praised the platform's proactive support, technical expertise, and responsive collaboration throughout implementation and optimization processes.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Mark Andrew Hall, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), FPT Smart Cloud, FPT Corporation, said: "Being placed as a High Performer by G2 reflects more than product capability. It validates the trust global enterprises place in FPT.AI as a strategic AI partner. As organizations worldwide accelerate toward AI-native operations, we remain committed to delivering scalable, enterprise-ready AI solutions that combine innovation with measurable business impact."

Leveraging proprietary large language models (LLMs) optimized for industry-specific use cases and a backbone of TOP500-ranked FPT AI Factory infrastructure, FPT.AI offers more than 20 AI products, enabling enterprises to scale AI adoption while ensuring flexibility, security, and operational stability.

With a strong focus on core technology development, FPT Corporation has built a comprehensive AI ecosystem serving over 200 enterprises and 20 million end-users across industries, including banking, insurance, retail, healthcare, and transportation. The flagship FPT.AI platform is helping businesses optimize operations and accelerate their AI-native transformation.

Find more about FPT.AI: https://fpt.ai/

Source: https://www.g2.com/categories/ai-agents-for-business-operations

SOURCE FPT Corporation