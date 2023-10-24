Fractal EMS Announces Latest Release of Fractal Model Energy Storage Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal EMS Inc. (Fractal EMS) announced that the latest release (version 23.9) of its energy storage and hybrid technoeconomic modeling software, Fractal Model, was released on September 30th.

The Fractal Model is a powerful techno-economic system modeling tool for energy storage and hybrid projects. Fractal Model provides investment grade analysis while simulating performance, degradation, warranty, costs and revenue to optimize the economics of energy storage and hybrid projects.

The latest release (version 23.09) includes new features that empower Fractal Model users with the latest benchmark curves for energy storage procurement and construction expense. The release also includes new features to sensitize availability impact on project returns. The availability impact on storage returns can be drastically more significant as compared to solar and wind projects. Finally, the release also provides users an intuitive and transparent mechanism to perform deep diligence on storage dispatch optimization.

CEO Daniel Crotzer said, "The Fractal Model strives to be the most robust energy storage and hybrid modeling software, properly balancing physics and financials, to enable real-world technoeconomic analysis and due diligence of battery storage and hybrid projects. Our 'No Black Box' approach allows auditing to support investment decisions, project finance and tax equity. We've been fortunate to have a sophisticated global client base over the years that has allowed us to make cutting-edge advancements as the markets and technology changes."

The next software release is scheduled for December and will feature capability to model ERCOT's new ECRS service in Fractal Model. The December release will also feature additional modules for hydrogen based technologies and long duration storage technologies.

The Fractal Model is part of the Fractal EMS Inc. portfolio of software products to include Fractal EMS, Fractal Model and Fractal Optimizer.

About Fractal EMS

Fractal EMS is a fully vertical, onsite controls platform that includes controls, networking, SCADA, historian, integration and HMI (with optional monitoring, maintenance and bid optimization). Fractal EMS provides full command, control, monitoring and management for storage and solar projects. Fractal EMS was designed by experienced operators to maximize safety and profitability of storage and hybrid systems. Fractal has 5 GWh in operation and over 16 GWh of awarded projects. Visit the website for more information: www.FractalEMS.com

