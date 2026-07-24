Fractal posts 20% revenue growth and 92% net income growth in Q1 FY27

Adjusted EBITDA Grows at 35% YoY

Gross Margin up 29 bps1 to 46%; Adjusted EBITDA Margin up 189 bps to 17%

NEW YORK, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) announced its consolidated financial results for Q1 FY27, ending June 30, 2026.

In Q1 FY27, the Company reported consolidated operating revenue of INR 9,125 m, a growth of 20% year on year (YoY). Revenue growth was led by the company's Healthcare and Life Sciences (HLS) industry, which clocked 69% growth YoY. Strong sustained growth in HLS over the last several quarters has resulted in it becoming the second largest industry in the portfolio. Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) also performed very well, growing 36% YoY in Q1. Fractal's largest industry, Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail (CPGR), continued to gather momentum, growing 19% YoY. On the other hand, TMT declined 22% YoY.

Fractal's focus on deepening customer relationships continues to yield good outcomes. Its clients collectively increased their spending with the company, as reflected in the Net Revenue Retention2 of 117% in Q1. Further, its Net Promoter Score (NPS) during the period stood at 77.

The company reported improved profit margins at all levels. Gross Margin in Q1 was at 46%, while Adjusted EBITDA Margin expanded by 189 bps YoY to 17%. Net Income grew 92% YoY to INR 723 m.

Commenting on the performance, Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman, said:

"Enterprises are putting real transformation budgets behind AI now and we're seeing it directly in the size of the deals coming to us. TMT was the drag on our headline growth this quarter. Excluding TMT, our business grew 35% year on year, which is a better read on the underlying demand we're seeing.

As data sovereignty becomes a bigger priority for governments and enterprises, and as open-weight models keep improving, clients need a partner who can work across models and infrastructure. We have invested heavily in our people, our research, and our own intellectual property to be that partner."

1 Basis points = 1/100th of 1%

2 Net Revenue Retention in our Fractal.ai segment measures how effectively we retain and expand revenue from our existing clients over a defined period and is calculated by comparing the current period's revenue from the clients who existed at the start of the period, with their revenue in the previous period - including the effects of upsells, cross-sells and contractions

About Fractal

Fractal Analytics Ltd (BSE: 544700) (NSE: FRACTAL) is a globally recognized pure-play enterprise AI company trusted by Fortune 500®-sized enterprises to power decision-making through AI services, solutions, and products, anchored by Cogentiq, its flagship agentic AI platform. With over 6,000 professionals across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fractal partners with business leaders to drive competitive differentiation for their organizations by embedding AI into critical decisions across business functions and industry verticals.

Fractal invests more than 6% of its revenue in AI R&D, supporting foundational AI research, product development, and IP creation that address both immediate client needs and long-term technological advancement. Fractal's track record includes developing proprietary models and products such as Cogentiq Health - Vaidya.ai and Cogentiq Data Science - PiEvolve, as well as incubating and spinning out Qure.ai, a global healthcare AI leader focused on the rapid identification and management of tuberculosis, lung cancer, and stroke (or critical health conditions). Fractal's suite of businesses consists of Asper.ai (a Revenue Growth Management product for CPG companies) and Analytics Vidhya (an Ed-tech platform).

For more information, go to www.fractal.ai.

SOURCE Fractal Analytics Limited