FRAMECAD LAUNCHES NEXA, THE FIRST END-TO-END COLD-FORMED STEEL FRAMING PRODUCTION MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Nexa opens up access from all design software to FRAMECAD roll-forming equipment and delivers customers complete end-to-end visibility and control of their operations

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FRAMECAD, the world leader in steel frame building innovation, today announced the launch of FRAMECAD Nexa, the first end-to-end production management platform designed specifically for cold-formed steel framing. Nexa empowers cold-formed steel panelizers and modular builders with complete visibility and control of their operations from the factory to the jobsite. Nexa also includes a free, entry-level version that allows manufacturers to seamlessly bring production-ready files into the FRAMECAD manufacturing process from any design software.

With Nexa's centralized platform, both manufacturers and contractors benefit from visibility to production scheduling and monitoring, traceability of materials and better coordination from the factory to the jobsite. Nexa delivers a smooth, continuous, real-time flow of project data within a single platform to streamline project delivery from the factory to the field and enable billing on completion milestones for improved cash flow.

Open to Any Design Source: With Nexa, manufacturers can feed production-ready manufacturing files directly into the FRAMECAD manufacturing process, regardless of design software, without time-consuming file conversions.

Optimized Factory Operations: Real-time data and capacity management drive efficient production and high-quality output. Inventory management tools track materials, helping maintain regulatory compliance and maximize quality by ensuring materials and processes are traceable.

Powerful Project Management: Complete visibility into project progress ensures every project stays on track and within budget. The ability for all stakeholders, from the factory to the field, to access and manage relevant data in one centralized platform improves collaboration and accelerates work. Live dashboards updated in real-time provide valuable insights and analytics that empower manufacturers to make data-driven decisions, better understand performance and plan for growth.

Improved Jobsite Efficiency: Streamlined workflows and resource management reduce downtime and maximize productivity on the jobsite. Manufacturers can streamline stacking and packing processes and coordinate and stage deliveries to optimize logistics and minimize delays. With the Nexa mobile app, workers in the field can access project drawings and models for accurate, fast assembly with minimal labor resources.

"Until now, cold-formed steel manufacturers had to rely on numerous disconnected solutions to manage their operations, resulting in a lack of visibility into project progress, ineffective communication and time-consuming processes," said Ray Bagley, director of enterprise solutions at FRAMECAD. "With decades of experience working with cold-formed steel manufacturers, we saw a clear need for a single production management platform. With Nexa, we're unlocking access to critical data and making the platform open to any design software so our customers can manage operations and projects in a way that furthers relationships and collaboration with owners, general contractors and other stakeholders. It's a win-win on the path to more efficient, sustainable and profitable construction."

Nexa is now available worldwide. FRAMECAD will demonstrate Nexa during METALCON 2024, October 30 - November 1, in Atlanta, Georgia. To see Nexa in action, stop by booth #1115. For more information visit framecad.com/nexa .

About FRAMECAD

Based in Auckland, New Zealand, FRAMECAD is the world leader in steel framing building innovation. For more than 35 years, FRAMECAD has been a trusted partner, providing end-to-end steel framing systems and the framework to simplify and optimize how the world builds. Rigorously tested, FRAMECAD's approach creates sustainable steel structures with precision, delivering cold-formed steel framing faster and more sustainably, with a lower total cost of ownership and the resilience to withstand the test of time. FRAMECAD is creating a new future for steel structures built fast and built to last for the next hundred-plus years and hundred-plus uses. For more information, visit https://www.framecad.com/ .

