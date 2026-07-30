Franchising & Licensing Asia 2026 Opens New Chapter Under MP, Strengthening Singapore's Position as Asia's Franchise and Licensing Hub

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2026 will launch on the 13–15 August at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, marking a significant milestone as the event enters its 21st edition under the organisation of MP Singapore.

Presented by the Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) (Singapore), FLAsia 2026 brings together more than 250 international franchise and licensable brands, over 150 exhibitors from across Asia and beyond, and is expected to welcome more than 7,000 business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and decision-makers over three days.

The event will be opened by our guest-of-honour, Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Gan Shee Wen, President, Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore) added:

"For over two decades, FLAsia has supported countless businesses in their growth journeys. This year's edition reflects the growing confidence in Asia's franchising ecosystem and reinforces Singapore's position as the region's gateway for brands looking to expand internationally."

"Singapore is well positioned for business expansion in the Asia region. As Asia's Leading Franchise and Licensing event, FLAsia has always been more than an exhibition—it is a marketplace where entrepreneurs, investors and brands come together to create new opportunities. MP Singapore is committed to elevating FLAsia into Asia's premier platform for business expansion, bringing together global brands, innovative concepts and strategic partnerships that will shape the future of franchising and licensing.", stated Jason Ng, Managing Director, MP Group

A Vibrant Marketplace for Regional Growth & Expansion

This year's event will feature franchise and licensing brands across several industry sectors, including:

Beauty & Wellness

Education

Food & Beverage

Intellectual Property & Licensing

Lifestyle

Retail

Services

Technology

Beyond the exhibition, visitors can also participate in an extensive programme comprising:

2 nd Chinese Franchise Summit

Chinese Franchise Summit 2 nd Edition: Design WAH!

Edition: Design WAH! Business Matching Programme

Creative Capital Conference: Design x IP & Licensing

Expanding Through Franchising & Licensing: Opportunities and Strategies for Korean Brand in Southeast Asia

FLAsia Summit

Franchise & Licensing Showcases

FUTR Capsule

Go Global Roundtable

Mascot Parade

FLAsia 2026 will also feature country pavilions from Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

FLAsia Drives Industry Collaboration

The Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) (Singapore) will mark a significant milestone at the Opening Ceremony of FLAsia 2026 with the signing of three strategic Memoranda of Understanding with Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), Singapore Retailers Association (SRA), and Design Business Chamber Singapore (DBCS). These partnerships establish a comprehensive framework for collaboration in industry projects, internship placements, speaking opportunities, case‑study development, and the co‑development and co‑delivery of training courses for adult learners, alongside joint members' networking and business matching events. Collectively, these initiatives will strengthen licensing adoption, foster design‑driven business growth, and equip enterprises to thrive and expand in Asia's dynamic markets, reinforcing Singapore's position as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and enterprise growth.

For more information on FLAsia 2026, please visit www.franchiselicenseasia.com

About Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia)

Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) is Asia's leading marketplace for franchising and licensing opportunities. Now in its 21st edition, FLAsia connects entrepreneurs, investors, franchisors, licensors and business leaders through a comprehensive platform featuring exhibitions, conferences, business matching and networking opportunities.

Held annually in Singapore, FLAsia showcases franchise concepts, licensable intellectual property, retail innovations and business expansion opportunities from around the world, enabling companies to scale across Asia through strategic partnerships and international collaboration.

Visit www.franchiselicenseasia.com for more information

About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service agency that specialises in connecting and building eco-systems, industry engagement, events management and marketing.

Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.

MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

Visit mpinetwork.com for more information.

About the Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) (Singapore)

Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore's franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore's knowledge-based economy, FLA (Singapore) promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, turning Singapore into a regional franchise and license hub.

Through its partnership with Singapore government agencies and international franchise and license bodies, FLA (Singapore) assists its members in their international development programmes. With an active growing membership of close to 180 companies, representing more than 300 strong brands, FLA (Singapore) is led and managed by a dedicated team of advisors, committee members and a full-time secretariat with the goal of supporting Singapore companies to expand internationally.

Visit www.flasingapore.org for more information.





SOURCE MP Singapore