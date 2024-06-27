FRASERS PROPERTY SINGAPORE PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE TO BRING LOCAL IMMERSIVE ART INSTALLATION AND ACTIVITIES TO THE COMMUNITY AT ITS MALLS

3D art installation, A Stroll in the Painting , by Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong and inspired by Cheong Soo Pieng, brings audience to the vibrant marketplaces of Southeast Asia in the 1960s and 1970s.

, by Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong and inspired by Cheong Soo Pieng, brings audience to the vibrant marketplaces of Southeast Asia in the 1960s and 1970s. Live painting and meet-and-greet sessions with Yip Yew Chong, storytelling sessions and participatory art activities for the young and old to rove across four of Frasers Property Singapore's malls in July.

Part of renewed outreach partnership to promote art accessibility between Frasers Property Singapore and National Gallery Singapore.

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frasers Property Singapore and National Gallery Singapore are delighted to continue their partnership and provide an immersive art experience to the community, with the aim to enhance art accessibility and inclusivity.

Singaporean Artist Yip Yew Chong with his 3D mural of A Stroll in the Painting, capturing the essence of the bustling marketplaces of Southeast Asia of yesteryears. Yip Yew Chong’s A Stroll in the Painting captures the essence of the bustling marketplaces of Southeast Asia of yesteryears. Interactive photo opportunities at the immersive art installation

A Stroll in the Painting is the centrepiece of this exciting partnership for the second consecutive year. This innovative roving art installation transports visitors back in time to a bustling marketplace reminiscent of Southeast Asia in the 1960s and 1970s, brought to life by renowned Singaporean artist Yip Yew Chong. This coming July, visitors to four of Frasers Property Singapore's malls – Northpoint City, Waterway Point, Tampines 1 and The Centrepoint, will get to engage with the artwork not just visually, but through interactive elements designed to evoke the experience of strolling through a traditional Southeast Asian marketplace, in addition to participating in other enriching activities that serve to foster intergenerational bonding and inspire conversations around sustainability and conservation efforts.

Singaporean artist, Yip Yew Chong, is celebrated for his heritage murals across local neighbourhoods such as Tiong Bahru, Kampong Glam, and Chinatown. Since 2015, he has painted over 70 street murals. His art vividly captures the culture and identity of the communities it represents with relatable portrayals of Singaporean heritage and daily life.

The installation is inspired by the iconic works of Cheong Soo Pieng, one of Singapore's most influential artists. Regarded as a leading figure within Singapore's art history, Cheong Soo Pieng is known for his distinctive style, which stemmed from a profound understanding of easel painting and Chinese aesthetics. His exhibition, Cheong Soo Pieng: Layer by Layer, is currently being displayed at National Gallery Singapore, from 5 April to 29 September 2024.

Ms Annabelle Tan, Deputy Director (Learning & Outreach), National Gallery Singapore, said, "We are delighted to partner with Frasers Property Singapore yet again in making art accessible to a broader audience. A Stroll in the Painting not only brings the vibrant history of Southeast Asia to life but also promotes inclusiveness by inviting everyone to engage with art. This initiative perfectly aligns with the Gallery's mission to connect art and people and making art a part of everyday life."

Ms Molly Lim, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Frasers Property Singapore, said, "This collaboration, as part of our Art for Good initiative at our malls, underscores our commitment to integrating art into everyday spaces, creating enriching experiences for our community. We are excited to see how an immersive art installation like A Stroll in the Painting, interactive sessions with the local artist and other community engagement activities will inspire our malls' visitors and spark creative conversations. Bringing art into our malls will help foster the community's deeper connection with our cultural heritage, create greater appreciation for art, and enable people from all walks of life to bond over art."

The installation will feature a variety of engaging activities, including storytelling sessions, live painting and meet-and-greet sessions with the artist Yip Yew Chong, and drop-in art activities. These activities are designed to deepen visitors' appreciation of Southeast Asian art and culture. The roving installation will be open from 12pm to 8pm throughout July, with free entry for all visitors. The event is wheelchair- friendly, ensuring an inclusive experience for everyone.

This partnership underscores a mutual commitment to extending the reach of modern Southeast Asian art beyond the Gallery's walls. By introducing immersive art experiences at select Frasers Property Singapore's malls, the partnership inspires visitors to delve into art through accessible art encounters, welcoming everyone regardless of age, ability or background.

The roving art installation is one of the highlights of Art for Good, an annual initiative organised by Frasers Property Singapore, dedicated to enhancing inclusivity through collaborative art projects at its malls. As a leading real estate company, Frasers Property Singapore is deeply committed to creating vibrant and inclusive spaces at its properties strategically integrated within the fabric of many communities and located near major transportation nodes. The malls function as social hubs, meeting diverse community needs and offering a platform to drive positive social and environmental impact together with the communities.

Here is the full schedule of the roving art installation and other engaging activities for everyone:

Exhibition Date Venue Storytelling Sessions Artist Meet and Greet 2 – 7 July Northpoint City Level 1, North Atrium Saturday and Sunday

1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm NA 9 – 14 July Waterway Point

Basement 2, Cove Saturday: 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm

Sunday: 4pm, 5.30pm Sunday, 14 July:

1pm to 3pm 16 – 21 July Tampines 1 Level 1, Main Atrium Saturday: 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm

Sunday: 4pm, 5.30pm Sunday, 21 July:

1pm to 3pm 23 – 28 July The Centrepoint

Level 1, Atrium Saturday: 1pm, 2.30pm, 4pm

Sunday: 4pm, 5.30pm Sunday, 28 July:

1pm to 3pm

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/ArtforGood2024.

