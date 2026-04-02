Free Tickets Open for 2026 Medtec

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free tickets for 2026 Medtec open on April 1, 2026. Visitors who complete registration before August 31 can enter free of charge. As Asia's Leading Medical Device Supply Chain Expo — From R&D to Commercial Manufacturing, 2026 Medtec will be held from September 1–3, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Pudong, Halls N1–N4. On-site registration during the exhibition will incur a 100 RMB admission fee per person.

2026 Medtec free ticket

https://visitorreg.medteccn.com/medtec-en/?utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_source=prnewswire&utm_campaign=register_open&utm_content=en Visit the official website now to claim your free ticket and stay ahead in the industry!

Free Tickets Now Open (April 1 – August 31, 2026)

Free tickets are open through August 31, 2026, offering visitors a more efficient way to plan their visit to 2026 Medtec.

Early Registration Benefits:

Free access (save up to 100 RMB per person)

Support for international group registration

Fast-track entry with no on-site queue

Flexible visit scheduling

2026 Medtec Overview

Marking its 20th edition, Medtec continues to serve as a comprehensive platform across the full medical device R&D and manufacturing chain, with an exhibition area of 47,000 square meters, 1,100 exhibitors, and an estimated 93,000 visits.

The exhibition provides integrated solutions across R&D, prototyping, manufacturing, certification, mass production, OEM services, and CRO and CDMO capabilities. Exhibits span a wide range of categories, including materials, core components, electronic parts, optical components, surface processing, precision machining, automation equipment, packaging, sterilization, testing, and consulting services.

The exhibition will be organized across four halls at SNIEC, spanning N1-N4.The four halls are structured around key segments of the medical device supply chain, from materials and core components to manufacturing services and equipment.

Halls N1–N2 focus on Medical Materials & Core Components.

Hall N1 Highlights:

Metal Materials and Their Components

Orthopedic and Dental Implant Processing Zone

Ceramics, Biomaterials, Glass, and Other Materials and Related Components

Ultra-precision Laser Processing, Machine Tools and Additive Manufacturing

Hall N2 Highlights:

Medical Rubber and Plastic Materials and Their Components

Bonding Agents, Bonding Products

IVD Reagents, Filtration, Intravenous Injection, and Laboratories

Pipe Fittings and Extrusion

Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems, Dressing Materials and Formulation Processing

Halls N3–N4 focus on Medical Manufacturing Service & Equipment.

Hall N3 Highlights:

Plastic Film Molding Services and Equipment

OEM/ODM Contract Manufacturing Services

Medical Automation, Drive Control, Robotics, Smart Factory

Pipe Fittings and Extrusion Equipment

Surface Treatment

Hall N4 Highlights:

Medical Packaging, Sterilization, Labeling, Cleanroom

R&D and Design, Software Services, and Consulting Services

Exhibition of Testing, Metrology, Inspection and Calibration Equipment and Supplies

Integrated Service Area

Visitor Composition

Medtec's core visitor base includes medical device manufacturers, supply chain companies, and import-export enterprises. Attending representatives span senior executives, directors, engineers, managers, supervisors, and specialists. Their responsibilities cover management, R&D and technical centers, process and manufacturing engineering, quality, supply chain and procurement, as well as regulatory affairs.

It also attracts professionals from hospitals, clinics, and public health institutions, including hospital administrators, department directors and deputy directors, attending physicians, and other healthcare personnel. In addition, researchers and professors from research institutes and universities in medical device-related fields are expected to attend, alongside investors and analysts from the healthcare sector.

2026 Medtec will continue to attract participation from the industry's top buyer companies.

Conclusion

As a key platform for leading companies to launch new products and showcase cutting-edge technologies, Medtec brings together a full spectrum of materials, components, manufacturing equipment, and supporting services. It supports one-stop sourcing while helping global companies connect with the China market.

Free tickets for 2026 Medtec open on April 1 and close on August 31, 2026 — register in advance to secure free admission.

Media Contact

Website: https://en.medtecchina.com/

Talia Li, [email protected]

Booth Enquiry: LINC, +86 21 6157 7217, [email protected]

Visitor and Media Enquiry: Tracy, +86 10 6562 3307, [email protected]

SOURCE Medtec