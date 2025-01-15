French Hydrogen New Energy Partners with Dacheng (National) Trustworthy Auto Repair

Recently, Dacheng (National) Trustworthy Auto Repair Chain Co., Ltd. and Flex Fuel Energy Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. have reached a strategic partnership for deeper integration. Together, they will provide high-tech, high-efficiency hydrogen engine maintenance equipment to truck drivers and transportation companies across the country, achieving cost reduction, efficiency improvement, energy conservation, and emission reduction benefits—a cooperation worth noting.

As a leading player in the truck repair industry, Dacheng Truck Repair (National) Chain adheres to the principles of "maintenance over repair" and "green repair." It is a pioneer in China's truck repair chain industry. Its core business includes technical training, talent supply, vehicle coordination, centralized procurement of spare parts, vehicle lifecycle maintenance services for major clients, and financial services. Additionally, Dacheng Truck Repair and Xinzongan Coordinated Insurance leverage nearly 1,500 chain repair shops nationwide and numerous strategic logistics fleet partnerships to provide internal insurance services for logistics fleets. These services reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase accident repair volumes for repair shops. This dual approach not only lowers insurance participation costs for logistics fleets and truck drivers but also enhances safety assurance, offering nationwide rescue, joint guarantees, and unified services.

Flex Fuel Energy Development focuses on preventing pollution from motor vehicles and non-road mobile sources. By leveraging technological innovation, it plays a key role in supporting and leading efforts to protect blue skies. It contributes to achieving green, low-carbon, high-quality development while synergizing pollution reduction and carbon reduction. As a leader in "green repair" for the automotive industry, Flex Fuel Energy Development is committed to developing hydrogen-based energy-saving and emission-reduction technologies, helping the industry transition toward high-quality, sustainable, and low-carbon development.

Flex Fuel Energy Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is the Asia-Pacific subsidiary of Flex Fuel Energy Development Ltd, a French technology company founded in 2008 and listed among the French Tech 120 Index. The company holds exclusive sales and production authorization for the Asia-Pacific region. Its hydrogen engine maintenance equipment has received official safety certifications from entities such as the French National Railway, the Marine Agency, and the Ministry of Environment. Currently, the group engages in hydrogen research and production equipment, offering comprehensive energy solutions tailored to customer needs. These solutions reduce costs, align with global trends, utilize renewable energy, directly reduce emissions, save energy, and meet commercial ESG standards.

Backed by Real-World Test Data

According to real-world test data, using Flex Fuel's hydrogen engine maintenance equipment not only effectively improves engine combustion efficiency but also employs advanced hydrogen cleaning technology for engines in a more environmentally friendly and efficient manner. This significantly reduces the maintenance time required by technicians and lowers risks during repairs. For truck drivers, the benefits include improved combustion efficiency, enhanced horsepower, reduced fuel consumption, lower engine noise, reduced idling vibration, lighter throttle response, faster acceleration, elimination of exhaust odor, complete combustion in the engine chamber, and restored vehicle performance to near-new conditions—all in one go.

Advantages for Flex Fuel Energy Development (Shenzhen)

Through its strategic partnership with Dacheng (National) Trustworthy Auto Repair Chain, Flex Fuel Energy Development (Shenzhen) can rely on Dacheng's extensive network of nearly 1,500 repair chain outlets nationwide and the resources of Xinzongan Coordinated Insurance, which covers nearly 200,000 insured vehicle owners. The hydrogen maintenance project will serve a wide range of truck drivers and logistics fleets. By offering regular maintenance services, large fleet maintenance plans, and value-added insurance services, the partnership between Dacheng and Flex Fuel not only helps truck drivers save costs but also empowers the Dacheng system with the principles of "maintenance over repair" and "green repair," creating a better future together.

