Fresh Off Record-Breaking Global Results, Acker Accelerates Asian Growth with Highly Anticipated Singapore Spring Auction 2026

Strong auction performance underscores surging demand for ultra-rare wines, as Acker expands its retail platform in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker, the world's largest fine wine auction house and America's oldest wine merchant, is set to host its first-ever Singapore Spring Auction on 16 May 2026, building on its recent successes across auction and retail.

The auction follows on the heels of a series of strong global results, including $75 million in sales in the first 15 weeks of 2026 and 460 world records in a single sale as recorded in the Acker La Paulée Auction, including the highest price ever paid for a single bottle at auction, a 1945 Domaine de la Romanée-Conti Romanée-Conti selling for $812,500. With clear proof of accelerating demand for the world's rarest and most collectible wines, Acker now brings that momentum to Singapore, where demand for fine wines continues to grow.

Irvin Goldman, Global CEO and Co-owner of Acker, says, "These results are a clear validation of where the market is today. We are seeing sustained, global demand for the rarest wines and increasing participation from collectors across Asia, who are shaping the next phase of growth."

Strong Demand Ahead of Singapore Auction

The Acker Spring Singapore Auction will take place on 16 May 2026 at Raffles Sentosa, bringing together an estimated SGD 4 million of fine and rare wines for collectors from across the region and internationally. Bidding is now live. Explore the full sale and preview what's going under the hammer here: https://www.ackerwines.com/singapore/

Singapore continues to establish itself as a key hub for fine wine collectors in Asia, supported by strong connectivity, regulatory stability and a rapidly maturing base of buyers. With demand intensifying, the upcoming auction is expected to see strong participation, reflecting both the depth of the market and the growing influence of Asia within the global fine wine landscape.

Capturing Demand Beyond the Auction Room

Alongside its auction calendar, Acker is expanding its presence through the launch of Acker Wine Merchant in Singapore, a dedicated retail platform designed to provide direct, ongoing access to the world's most sought-after wines.

Offering over US$20 million in curated global inventory, the platform enables collectors to acquire a selection of rare bottles with greater immediacy, supported by personalised advisory, sourcing, and cellar-building services.

This expansion reflects a broader shift in collector behaviour, as clients increasingly seek both the excitement of auctions and the flexibility of private acquisition.

Andrew Bigbee, CEO of Acker Asia, says, "The modern collector is global, highly connected and moves with incredible speed. With the launch of Acker Wine Merchant in Singapore, we are meeting that energy head-on. Our clients demand a 360-degree ecosystem where they can pivot between the adrenaline of the auction floor and the precision of private acquisition. This platform isn't just an expansion; it's a sophisticated response to a market that never sleeps."

For full selection of Singapore inventory and more information: https://www.ackerwines.com/singapore-bonded-stocks/

A Market Defined by Scarcity and Speed

The fine wine market is being reshaped by a new generation of collectors who are highly informed and digitally connected, often acting quickly on opportunities as they arise.

This is accelerating demand cycles and intensifying competition for top-tier wines, particularly Burgundy icons such as Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leroy and Coche-Dury, where supply remains limited. As a result, rare wines are increasingly viewed not only as collectibles, but as globally recognised stores of value and cultural assets.

Acker's Global Platform for Collectors

With a fully integrated platform spanning auctions, retail and private client services, Acker is uniquely positioned to serve collectors at every stage from acquisition to long-term portfolio building.

The Spring Singapore Auction, alongside the launch of Acker Wine Merchant, further strengthens this ecosystem in Asia.

As momentum continues, Acker remains focused on expanding access, deepening engagement, and connecting collectors worldwide to the most exceptional wines.

About Acker Wines

Founded in 1820, Acker is America's oldest wine merchant and the world's leading fine and rare wine auction house. Now in its third century, the company serves collectors worldwide through its full suite of fine wine services, including retail sourcing, auctions, cellar management, appraisals, investment advisory, and luxury wine experiences and excursions. With a global platform spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia, Acker brings these capabilities together as The World's Destination for Fine & Rare Wine™.

SOURCE Acker Wines