FriedRice Entertainment Concludes Record Year, Gears Up for Next-Generation Entertainment Experiences

SINGAPORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FriedRice Entertainment, a Singapore-headquartered regional live entertainment company specialising in music concerts and cultural showcases events across Asia, closed 2025 on a strong note, having successfully produced more than 30 events across Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Hong Kong SAR. The slate of events spanned a diverse range of genres, from K-Pop performances to fan meetings featuring leading Asian celebrities.

From Left to Right: Jason Kong (Senior Manager, Partnership), James Zou (CEO FriedRice Entertainment)

Guided by its brand philosophy, FriedRice Entertainment positions itself as a cultural bridge through curating entertainment experiences that resonate across diverse audiences and tastes. Established in 2024, the company formally commenced event programming in 2025, marking its entry into the live entertainment landscape with a clear and inclusive vision.

James Zou, Chief Executive Officer of FriedRice Entertainment, shared that FriedRice Entertainment is driven by a mission to create meaningful and memorable experiences, wherever audiences may be. Through the universal language of music, FriedRice Entertainment seeks to inspire connection, foster a sense of belonging, and provide moments of comfort by delivering entertainment that transcends borders, backgrounds, and genres.

Driving Strategic Growth in 2026

Anchored in its commitment to cultural exchange and audience connection, FriedRice Entertainment enters 2026 with a clear focus on sustainable growth, creative excellence, and long-term impact across Asia's dynamic entertainment landscape. With a strengthened pipeline of concerts, fan engagement events, and immersive exhibitions under its experiential arm, FriedRice Experience (FRE-X), the company aims to expand into new markets, forge strategic partnerships with regional and global IP owners, and deliver innovative experiences that reflect evolving audience expectations.

Touring with FriedRice Entertainment

FriedRice Entertainment is set to operate across eight countries and regions in 2026 — Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong SAR, South Korea, Japan, and Australia — marking a significant milestone in its regional expansion and operational scale. Highlights include a portfolio of large-scale arena events, reflecting the company's operational strength and expertise in delivering high-impact live productions:

QWER and 10CM from South Korea performing in Singapore in February and March,

and from South Korea performing in Singapore in February and March, Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou staging a major show in Indonesia in May, and

staging a major show in Indonesia in May, and Mark Tuan's two-day fancon at Bangkok's 12,000-seat Impact Arena

Collectively reinforcing its role as a leading platform connecting top-tier Asian and international talent with audiences across multiple markets, FriedRice Entertainment has also announced its first show in South Korea happening in June 2026 featuring Japanese singer-songwriter Yuika, with additional mega K-Pop events in Seoul in development. FriedRice Entertainment is also expanding into Australia through debut shows in Sydney and Melbourne featuring the original singers behind iconic Studio Ghibli soundtracks.

"Across Asia, every culture has its own version of fried rice, and we happily share and enjoy one another's flavours — that spirit is exactly why we are called FriedRice Entertainment," said James Zou, CEO of FriedRice Entertainment. "In 2026, our expansion into new markets reflects not just growth in geography, but growth in ambition. From arena-scale fan events to cross-cultural touring productions, we are creating a platform where Asian and international artists can connect with audiences at scale. Our goal is simple — to become one of the key bridges linking talent, markets, and fans across Asia-Pacific."

Expanding into Immersive Experiences

FriedRice Experience (FRE-X), the experiential arm of FriedRice Entertainment, is rapidly establishing itself as a creator of large-scale, IP-driven environments that extend audience engagement beyond traditional live shows. Its launch of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Total Concentration Exhibition — the franchise's only Southeast Asian stop this year — marked a significant milestone. Spanning 21,000 sq ft across two floors, the exhibition immerses visitors in the anime's most iconic moments through life-sized sets, dynamic visuals, and multi-sensory storytelling, translating beloved screen narratives into physical, emotionally resonant spaces.

Building on this momentum, FRE-X continues to develop immersive exhibitions, fan engagement events, and concept-driven showcases that push the boundaries of imagination and interaction. By transforming popular culture and entertainment IP into story-led, purpose-built environments, FRE-X enables audiences to step inside the worlds they love rather than simply observe them. Its model combines spatial design, technology integration, and interactive programming to create memorable experiences that deepen fan connection and extend the lifecycle of major IPs.

Collaborating with leading IP owners, museums, and destination partners, FRE-X delivers distinctive experiential formats across Asia and beyond — from anime and pop-culture exhibitions to lifestyle festivals and original themed showcases. Through this approach, FriedRice Experience supports FriedRice Entertainment's broader vision of building long-term cultural impact, positioning the group not only as a presenter of live events, but as a platform that shapes how audiences experience entertainment in the physical world.

"FRE-X is about turning stories into spaces," said James Zou, CEO of FriedRice Entertainment. "Today's audiences don't just want to watch — they want to step inside the worlds they love. Through immersive design, technology, and storytelling, we are building environments where fans can feel, interact, and belong. This is how entertainment evolves beyond the stage, and how FriedRice creates unforgettable experiences that live beyond the moment."

About FriedRice Entertainment

FriedRice Entertainment is a Singapore-headquartered regional live entertainment company, producing concerts, cultural showcases, and large-scale experiential events across Asia. In 2025, we delivered over 32 major shows in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR. Building on this foundation, we are expanding into South Korea, Japan, and Australia in 2026, while developing new capabilities in exhibitions and immersive entertainment formats. Our mission is "to bring people together" through cultural and meaningful experiences.

For more information about Fried Rice Entertainment, please visit https://www.friedrice.live/ .

About FriedRice Experience

A sister brand of FriedRice Entertainment, FriedRice Experience (FRE-X) brings Asia's most iconic stories and cultural touchstones to life through large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences. Where FriedRice Entertainment connects fans with artists on stage, FRE-X invites them into the world itself - blending art, design, and interactivity to create unforgettable journeys

Headquartered in Singapore, FRE-X partners with leading IP holders, museums, and destinations to craft experiences that captivate audiences across Asia and beyond. From anime showcases to lifestyle festivals and original concepts, every FRE-X project is designed to spark wonder, inspire discovery, and leave a lasting impression.

