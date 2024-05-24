Friso Launches #MovetoGoodPoop Movement to Champion Good Gut Health in Children with Music and Storytelling

Homegrown singer-songwriter-producer Derrick Hoh announced as Friso Brand Ambassador for 2024/25

SINGAPORE, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friso, a leading nutrition formula milk brand with over 150 years of Dutch dairy expertise, has launched its latest campaign, #MovetoGoodPoop, aimed at promoting gut health in children through music and movement. This campaign introduces a new song and dance to encourage kids and parents alike to stay active for better digestive health.

Friso Good Poop Advisory Panel 2024 (clockwise from L to R): Friso Brand Ambassador Derrick Hoh, Friso Gut Expert Sherllie Kartika, Friso Movement Experts Theophilus Lim and Titus Ting

This marks the fifth edition of Friso's "Good Poop Matters, Baby!" national campaign, which emphasises the importance of a well-balanced diet, exercise, and sufficient rest in achieving good gut health for children. With sedentary lifestyles[1] becoming increasingly common among young children, Friso is focusing on raising awareness about the role of regular exercise in maintaining a healthy digestive system for little ones.

"Friso firmly believes in the importance of a natural approach to good digestion for young children. Nurturing happy, healthy kids extends beyond nutrition; it encompasses quality sleep, movement, and a balanced diet. As a brand, we're committed to empowering parents with the knowledge and resources they need to raise resilient and thriving children, ensuring they have the best start in life, says Carmen Lim, Brand and Digital Manager, Friso Singapore.

Research indicates that exercise plays a vital role in stimulating digestion and preventing constipation, by aiding in the movement of digested food through the intestines. Therefore, encouraging regular exercise through play can contribute to promoting good gut health and overall wellbeing in children.

Friso Good Poop Advisory Panel 2024

The Friso Good Poop Advisory Panel returns this year with a focus on the connection between movement and gut health in young children. This year's panel includes registered dietitian Sherllie Kartika, preschool sports enrichment provider Tiny Mountains co-founders Titus Ting and Theophilus Lim, and Friso's latest brand ambassador, local singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh.

Co-founders of Tiny Mountains Titus Ting and Theophilus Lim highlight the importance of active play in children's daily lives, "Physical activity not only strengthens muscles and bones but also stimulates gut motility and circulation[2], which are essential for optimal digestion and nutrient absorption. We often hear from parents that their children often eat very well after a Tiny Mountains class. This is because physical activity not only helps to burn calories, leading to an increase in appetite, but it also helps regulate appetite and food intake. Children are also in a much better mood after having run off some steam through physical activities. Despite their young age, children do experience varying degrees of stress, which can affect their gut health. Exercise stimulates the release of endorphins and lowers cortisol levels, indirectly benefiting gut health by reducing stress-related symptoms."

Registered dietitian Sherllie Kartika emphasised on the relationship between diet, movement, and gut health. "Our gut is often referred to as our second brain and it plays a pivotal role in both our physical and mental well-being. Achieving a healthy gut involves nurturing diversity and balance among these microbes, which can be influenced by various factors including diet, lifestyle choices, and even our environment. In addition to maintaining a healthy, fibre-rich diet, regular physical activity involving moderate intensity exercises are likely to promote gut motility and produce change in the guts. As a result, this can help contribute to a more diverse and balanced gut microbiome."

Friso Brand Ambassador: Derrick Hoh

As parenting roles have evolved, with fathers taking on more caregiving responsibilities and sharing their experiences on social media, Friso recognises the growing influence of dads in shaping family dynamics. In response to this trend, Friso is proud to announce the appointment of homegrown singer-songwriter-producer Derrick Hoh as its latest brand ambassador in Singapore.

In his role, Derrick will collaborate with Friso to curate a series of engaging content, drawing from his own parenting journey and offering valuable tips to fellow parents of young children. Since joining forces with Friso, Derrick has been candidly sharing his personal experiences, including documenting his 18-month-old daughter Nori's journey with Friso formula milk.

"As a father, I want to provide my child with the best start in life, which includes ensuring her gut health is well-nurtured. It's a privilege to be appointed as Friso's brand ambassador, as their commitment to supporting families to raise happy, healthy kids aligns perfectly with my own parenting values. I hope to use this opportunity to use my platform to explore fun and engaging ways to drive awareness of the importance of good gut health in young children," said Derrick Hoh.

The Digestion Journey Song and Dance

To highlight the connection between movement and gut health, Friso has partnered with preschool multi-sports enrichment provider, Tiny Mountains, to create a song titled "Good Poop Matters". The catchy tune, complemented with simple and fun dance moves, educates young children about the digestion journey in a simple and playful way. Parents and children can sing and move along, learning about gut health in a fun, engaging manner. The song can be downloaded via the link here.

As part of the campaign, Friso is offering a special promotion: customers who purchase $150 worth of Friso participating products will be able to redeem two weekend classes with Tiny Mountains, valued at $80. These classes, held at East Coast Park, are designed to encourage active play and exercise, reinforcing the importance of movement for gut health. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information on Friso's Good Poop Matters, Baby! campaign, please visit friso.com.sg/good-poop-matters-baby.

###

About Friso and FrieslandCampina

Produced and packed in The Netherlands, Friso is present in over 25 countries and ranked as one of the Top 52 formula milk brands in Asia. FRISO is a brand under one of the world's largest dairy companies, FrieslandCampina, which is also a cooperative jointly owned by over 18,000 dairy farmer members from over 12,000 dairy farms in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium. Founded in 1871, FrieslandCampina has over 150 years of expertise in milk and its application, allowing it to produce a wide range of quality, nutrient-rich foods including dairy-based beverages, toddler nutrition, cheese, functional dairy-based ingredients and more for consumers, businesses, and industries worldwide.

[1] Singapore Integrated 24-Hour Activity Guidelines For Children & Adolescents – Jan 2021 [2] How Exercise Can Lead to a Healthy Gut

SOURCE Friso Singapore