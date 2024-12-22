From appetisers to desserts, a "tomato red" Christmas by "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe" is served up for Japanese diners
22 Dec, 2024, 09:00 CST
Exquisite tomato dishes for your festive table: stuffed tomatoes, ricotta gnocchi with zucchini and tomatoes, turkey in tomato sauce, tomato cheesecake.
TOKYO, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every self-respecting holiday has its special dishes. Red, festive, intense and tasty. This is the delicious Christmas offered by the international project "Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe", promoted by ANICAV (the Italian Association of Canned Vegetables Industries) and co-funded by the European Union, which promotes the export and consumption of Italian preserved tomatoes to Japan. From appetizers to desserts, the tomato is the star. "We aim to promote canned tomatoes during the Christmas period," explains Giovanni De Angelis, Director General of ANICAV. "We're highlighting the most important aspects of sustainability, health benefits and taste. About 75% of Italian production of canned tomatoes is destined for export. We aim to promote consumption, increasing the market share in the target market of the project: Japan" And here is that special "red gold" menu: stuffed tomatoes, ricotta gnocchi with zucchini and tomatoes, turkey in tomato sauce, tomato cheesecake.
