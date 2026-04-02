From China's Market Leader to Global Partner: Xiaodu AI Hotel Solutions Expands into Southeast Asia

SHANGHAI, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaodu Technology, an AI hardware subsidiary of Baidu that serves over 54 million households in China, has announced strategic international expansion. The company will introduce its "AI+Hotel" solutions into Southeast Asia, with Thailand and Singapore identified as its initial target markets.

Xiaodu's expansion into Southeast Asia builds on its strong track record in the domestic market. In China, the company commands a 90% share of the smart hotel segment, with its solutions deployed in over 2,600,000 rooms across 90,000 hotel properties. It now aims to bring this proven model to mid-to-high-end international hotel chains, as well as Chinese hospitality brands expanding overseas.

The "AI+Hotel" solution is powered by a multilingual ecosystem designed to enhance four key aspects:

In-Room Control: Voice-enabled management of climate, lighting, and entertainment systems

Guest Services: Automated handling of guest requests, including room service and concierge support

Information Access: Instant access to hotel services, amenities, and local travel information

Operational Efficiency: Backend tools that streamline workflows, improve staff productivity, and reduce operational costs

In response to increasingly complex global data regulations, the company has also implemented robust data privacy and compliance measures, along with localized account systems, to ensure full alignment with international standards.

As digital transformation reshapes the hospitality industry, Xiaodu is positioning itself as a trusted AI partner committed to the future of travel. By integrating Xiaodu's AI-powered solutions, hotels can reduce their environmental footprint through advanced energy management, while simultaneously optimizing service delivery to achieve greater operational efficiency and enhanced guest satisfaction.

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SOURCE Baidu