From Christmas with Minions to New Year Party with Vina Panduwinata at The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is almost time until the end of year 2023 where new hopes and new opportunities wide open. Now that the world is ready for a total festivities, The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah are welcoming guests with the most exciting staycation experience for each member of the family, from Christmas holiday to New Year's Eve party.

Splendid Staycation at West Surabaya's Favorite Two Hotels in One Building

New Year's Eve Celebration at The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center, Surabaya

Two different packages are served to suit every personality. For guests looking for elegant and sophisticated 5-star luxury experiences, The Westin Surabaya presents a special room package, "New Year Escapades." Meanwhile, Four Points Pakuwon Indah offers a "New Year Stayover" room bundling package for those looking for a more sleek and contemporary staying experience. Every package in these properties consists of a 2 Days and 1 Night Room Bundling Package specially designed for guests with a stay passing December 31, 2023. Included in the packages are "Old & New" New Year Gala Dinner and Live Musical Show for two persons at East Java's largest ballroom, The Westin Grand Ballroom & Convention Center.

"This year's 'Old & New' New Year Gala Dinner brings broadway-themed live shows and a solo concert of Indonesian legendary diva, Vina Panduwinata. We are combining the parties into a night full of glitz and glam with legendary sing-along tunes, bubbly bottles and lavish buffet dinner at the ballroom," explained Tessa Zelyana as the Complex Marcomm Manager. Seraphim Orchestra will serenade the Broadway show with dazzling dance performances from Last Minute, continued with a special throwback-in-time with Vina Panduwinata. The diva will bring around 15 hit songs such as "Burung Camar", "Surat Cinta", and more. Finally, the night will end with a party-to-countdown session with Vinoqi Entertainment; an entertainment group consists of singers, band, and DJ.

Ring in the Christmas Holiday with Universal Studios' Minions

What is festive holiday without the cheerful occasions for the little ones too? This year, The Westin Surabaya paints Christmas Holiday yellow with Universal Studios' favorite character, Minions. Starting on December 16 – 31, every Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy a special themed of High Tea at Sky Lounge and Brunch at Magnolia Restaurant, while also meet and greet with the cheerful Minions characters.

