From Coffee Grounds to Carbon Cutting: Master Concept and Geotab Reframe Logistics Efficiency in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Can the secret to a more profitable fleet be found in a cup of coffee?

Master Concept, a leading cloud technology and digital transformation consultancy, recently hosted "Brewing Efficiency: Coffee, Carbon, and Better Fleets" at The Next Door of Little Eden Succulents. This exclusive event gathered Malaysia's logistics leaders to explore the intersection of geospatial AI, telematics, and environmental responsibility, concluding with a unique hands-on coffee upcycling workshop.

Speakers and logistics leaders gather for a group photo following the workshop at "Brewing Efficiency: Coffee, Carbon, and Better Fleets," hosted by Master Concept in partnership with Google Maps Platform and Geotab.

"If we want to build a better future for transport, we must build it where drivers, thinkers, and dreamers already gather," said Athena Wong, Regional Director of Geospatial Solutions at Master Concept, during the opening.

The Future of Mobility: Efficient and Sustainable

As Malaysia intensifies its ESG commitment, the logistics sector is under pressure to decarbonize. Master Concept, in partnership with global IoT leader Geotab, demonstrated how data-driven insights drive leaner, greener operations.

The session highlighted how the Google Maps Platform is revolutionizing the "outside world." By leveraging AI-driven mapping—including location imagery, road conditions, and driver navigation—businesses can navigate the environment with unprecedented clarity.

To complement this, Geotab showcased vehicle insights beyond standard GPS tracking. By monitoring fuel efficiency, engine health, and driver safety, businesses move from reactive to proactive management. Together, these tools allow fleets to optimize routes and significantly reduce fuel consumption.

"Efficiency and sustainability are two sides of the same coin," Athena added. "Through AI, we are giving fleet managers 'superpowers' to see exactly where their carbon footprint and budget are being wasted. We are moving toward a future where every kilometer driven is intentional, sustainable, and profitable."

Sustainability in Action with Zero Waste Malaysia

The event took a hands-on turn as attendees stepped away from digital dashboards into a workshop led by Zero Waste Malaysia. Attendees rethought the concept of 'waste' by upcycling used coffee grounds into car pendant deodorizers. The workshop highlighted a core message: Optimization is about repurposing what is currently wasted. Just as coffee grounds become value-added products, 'wasted mileage' and 'idling time' can be converted into profit and carbon credits through the right technology.

Master Concept remains committed to driving Malaysia's digital and sustainable future, providing the tools and expertise for businesses to navigate the evolving mobility landscape.

SOURCE Master Concept