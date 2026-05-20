From Cosy Neighbourhood Salons to a Spacious Flagship Destination: Pearlista's Bold New Chapter

SINGAPORE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 12 years of building a loyal community across Singapore, Pearlista is entering a bold new phase with the launch of its spacious new flagship experience store at 6 Jalan Pisang in the heart of the Arab Street district.

The move represents a strategic evolution for the homegrown Muslimah-friendly ladies-only salon brand, which previously operated smaller neighbourhood outlets to make its services more accessible to women across Singapore. While those cosy spaces became trusted sanctuaries for many loyal customers, the brand recognised an opportunity to create a more immersive, elevated, and community-driven experience.

"We realised our customers were not just coming to Pearlista for treatments," says founder Nurashikin Jasni, better known as Nura J. "They were looking for a meaningful self-care experience — a space where they could truly unwind, feel comfortable, and reconnect with themselves."

Many of Pearlista's customers were already naturally drawn to the Arab Street enclave for its vibrant mix of food, culture, cafés, and lifestyle experiences. The brand saw an opportunity to become part of that ecosystem by creating a destination salon experience within the neighbourhood.

As part of this transition, Pearlista will be consolidating two existing outlets into the new flagship location at Jalan Pisang, while the Woodlands outlet will continue operating. The move reflects the brand's commitment to creating a stronger and more intentional customer experience while supporting future growth.

Redefining the Muslimah-Friendly Salon Experience

Pearlista was created to address a gap in Singapore's beauty industry — the lack of private, comfortable, and professionally managed salon spaces catered to Muslim women.

Designed as fully enclosed, ladies-only environments, Pearlista allows Muslimah customers to enjoy hair treatments in complete privacy without compromising on modesty. Beyond hijab-wearing women, the salon has also attracted customers who appreciate a quieter and more personalised salon experience away from crowded commercial settings.

Over the years, the brand has seen growing demand from women prioritising wellness and intentional self-care, particularly working mothers and women in their mid-20s to 40s seeking restorative "me-time" experiences.

Hair and Scalp Care Tailored for Hijab-Wearing Women

Pearlista specialises in hair and scalp treatments developed to address common concerns faced by hijab-wearing women, including:

Hair fall

Dandruff and scalp buildup

Oily scalp conditions

Dry or weakened hair caused by prolonged scalp coverage and Singapore's humid climate

To deliver personalised care, the salon incorporates scalp scanning technology to assess individual scalp conditions before recommending customised treatments.

Pearlista also uses halal-certified professional hair colour products by Wella, providing added assurance for Muslimah customers while maintaining professional salon-quality results.

Despite its niche positioning, the brand emphasises that its hairstylists remain professionally trained and continuously updated with modern colouring, treatment, and scalp care techniques through collaborations with international haircare brands.

A Spacious Flagship Designed for Experiences and Community

The new Jalan Pisang flagship marks more than a relocation — it reflects Pearlista's broader vision of transforming salon visits into holistic lifestyle experiences.

With a significantly larger and more thoughtfully designed space, the flagship outlet introduces new possibilities beyond individual treatments, including:

Bridal shower and pre-wedding pampering sessions

Birthday and girls' day-out experiences

Mother-daughter bonding sessions

Corporate wellness and retreat activities

Private group scalp and haircare experiences

The flagship has been designed to elevate comfort, hospitality, and privacy while allowing customers to immerse themselves in the vibrant Arab Street atmosphere before or after their appointments.

"We wanted to create a space that feels like an experience, not just a salon visit," says Nura J. "A place where women can spend quality time with friends, celebrate special moments, or simply pause and care for themselves."

Meeting the Growing Demand for Modesty-Centred Beauty Services

As demand grows for modesty-conscious beauty and wellness services in Singapore, Pearlista aims to continue serving the evolving needs of Muslimah customers while remaining inclusive to all women seeking professional haircare in a private setting.

"At Pearlista, we believe every woman deserves a space where she feels comfortable, respected, and confident," says Nura J.

"We started Pearlista to create a trusted environment for Muslimah women to care for their hair without compromise. As we grow, our mission remains the same — to deliver meaningful experiences, quality care, and a sense of comfort that goes beyond beauty treatments."

About Pearlista

Pearlista is a Singapore-based Muslimah-friendly ladies-only salon specialising in hair and scalp wellness for hijab-wearing women. The brand offers private salon experiences focused on scalp health, personalised treatments, and holistic self-care.

Website: https://pearlista.sg/

SOURCE Pearlista