From Cross-Border Remittance to Financial Asset Management: BiyaPay Explores a New Path for Global Asset Allocation

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, BiyaPay officially launched multilingual services to provide global users with a more localized product experience. For a platform focused on cross-border fund flows and multi-asset allocation, multilingual capabilities are not only an improvement to the user interface, but also a way to further lower the barriers for users in different regions to understand and use financial services.

From cross-border remittance and currency exchange to U.S. and Hong Kong stock investing, cryptocurrency trading, wealth management, and global payments, BiyaPay's product scenarios are covering the real needs of an increasingly global user base. As its users become more international, the platform needs to address not only whether it can provide products, but also whether users can understand product rules, complete operational processes, and manage cross-border funds more efficiently in a language they are familiar with.

Against this backdrop, the launch of BiyaPay's multilingual services has become an important product update in its globalization strategy, also signaling BiyaPay's transition from cross-border payments toward a global one-stop asset allocation platform. Remittance and payment services are only the starting point of BiyaPay's service to users, not the destination. What users truly need is not just to complete a remittance, but to manage cross-border funds more efficiently and further connect with global financial investment opportunities.

From Zero to One: Cross-Border Remittance as BiyaPay's Starting Point

When BiyaPay first entered the market, it chose cross-border remittance and payments, a seemingly traditional financial scenario that has long been marked by persistent pain points. For international students, overseas workers, and freelancers in particular, cross-border remittance is often a high-frequency need, yet traditional channels are not always efficient enough.

In BiyaPay's view, cross-border remittance is far from a fully solved market. In the early stages, users conducting cross-border fund transfers still faced high fees, uncertain arrival times, complicated processes, cumbersome document reviews, and a lack of exchange rate transparency. BiyaPay did not set out to build a complex platform at the beginning. Instead, it focused on helping users complete cross-border remittances more conveniently and at a lower cost.

In its early days, the BiyaPay team focused on three priorities: reducing remittance costs, improving fund arrival efficiency, and simplifying online operations. Compared with the fixed fees and longer settlement cycles commonly seen in traditional bank wire transfers, BiyaPay aimed to provide users with a more flexible fund transfer experience through digital accounts and online processes.

Building from zero was not easy. The greatest early challenge for the BiyaPay team was not the technology itself, but how to establish user trust. Cross-border remittance is a fund-related business. What users care about most is not how many features a platform has, but whether their money can arrive safely and on time. For this reason, BiyaPay invested heavily in obtaining financial licenses, improving product experience, enhancing fund arrival feedback, and strengthening risk control.

From its first group of users, BiyaPay grew primarily through real usage scenarios. International students used it to manage living expenses and rent; overseas workers used it to send money to their families; cross-border users used it to complete multi-currency fund transfers. As these use cases continued to accumulate, BiyaPay's cross-border remittance business gradually evolved from a single product into a global one-stop asset allocation platform.

From zero to one, the first thing BiyaPay achieved was turning cross-border remittance, once a single-purpose product, into a foundational service that users can rely on continuously. For BiyaPay, this was both the starting point of its journey and an important foundation for serving millions of global users in the future.

Starting from Cross-Border Payments, BiyaPay Moves Toward Multi-Asset Financial Services

Global financial services are entering a stage of multi-asset convergence. U.S. and Hong Kong stocks remain key markets for global investors, while stablecoins such as USDT are becoming important tools for cross-border fund transfers and digital asset management. At the same time, foreign exchange, commodities, wealth management, and U Card payments are playing an increasingly important role in global users' asset allocation.

Cross-border remittance helped BiyaPay validate users' real demand for global fund mobility, while the expansion of its product matrix came from users' next set of needs after completing a remittance.

While serving early remittance users, BiyaPay found that once funds completed cross-border transfers, they often did not remain idle in a single account. Some users converted USDT into U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars for U.S. and Hong Kong stock investments; some continued to allocate funds to cryptocurrencies, wealth management products, or foreign exchange assets; others used U Card products to pay for AI tool subscriptions and overseas e-commerce purchases.

"Payments are the starting point, but users also need a full suite of financial asset services after their funds begin to move," BiyaPay's CEO said. "When we saw users repeatedly switching between platforms for remittance, currency exchange, investing, and payments, we realized that BiyaPay needed to do more than provide remittance and payment functions."

Following this fund flow path, BiyaPay began expanding from cross-border remittance and payments into more asset service scenarios. Today, the platform has gradually covered U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, cryptocurrencies, wealth management, commodities, and U Card services, aiming to provide users with a financial experience that spans fund transfers, asset trading, flexible wealth management, and global payments.

In the U.S. and Hong Kong stock investment scenario, users can access zero-commission U.S. stock trading, as BiyaPay seeks to lower the barrier to global financial markets. In the cryptocurrency scenario, users can trade spot and futures with zero transaction fees. In wealth management, BiyaPay provides users with more flexible options for managing idle assets, with yields that are higher than many comparable platforms in the market.

BiyaPay's product expansion is not simply about adding more features. It is an extension based on users' asset flow paths. Users should not have to switch back and forth between multiple platforms just to complete one asset allocation process. BiyaPay aims to become an entry point for users to connect different assets and different scenarios, reducing the operational costs caused by cross-platform switching.

Starting from cross-border payments, BiyaPay has evolved into a multi-asset financial services platform covering U.S. and Hong Kong stocks, cryptocurrencies, wealth management, commodities, and U Card scenarios.

BiyaPay's Next Destination: A Global One-Stop Asset Allocation Platform

Future financial services will not be limited to a single market, a single currency, or a single asset class. BiyaPay's CEO once said, "What users need is one account that connects global stocks, digital assets, and foreign exchange markets, allowing funds to move more freely across different assets, currencies, and scenarios."

Traditional financial markets such as U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, foreign exchange, and commodities are becoming increasingly connected with digital financial tools such as stablecoins, crypto assets, and on-chain payments. For users, asset allocation is no longer a single action such as "buying stocks" or "buying crypto," but a complete chain involving remittance, currency exchange, trading, wealth management, payments, and risk management.

As traditional finance and digital finance continue to converge, BiyaPay is seeking to improve the connectivity between global stocks, digital assets, foreign exchange, wealth management, and payment scenarios by combining Web2 and Web3 capabilities. On the Web2 side, BiyaPay connects mature financial and consumer scenarios such as U.S. and Hong Kong stocks, foreign exchange, commodities, and U Card payments. On the Web3 side, the platform provides users with more flexible fund pathways through stablecoins such as USDT, digital asset trading, and on-chain fund transfer capabilities.

BiyaPay hopes to break down the barriers between assets and allow value to flow more freely. Whether users hold fiat currencies, stocks, or digital assets, the platform should help them connect and allocate assets more efficiently.

Based on this vision, BiyaPay is seeking to redefine the relationship between users and global assets. In the past, users who wanted to allocate across different assets often had to switch between banks, brokerages, exchanges, wallets, and payment tools. In the future, BiyaPay aims to connect cross-border payments, stock trading, digital assets, foreign exchange, wealth management, and global consumption through one account, enabling users to complete asset movement and management at a lower cost.

Starting from cross-border remittance and payments, and expanding into U.S. and Hong Kong stocks, digital assets, wealth management, foreign exchange, commodities, and global payments, BiyaPay is moving from a single payment tool toward a one-stop financial services platform covering cross-border fund flows and multi-asset management. BiyaPay's mission is to make global asset allocation simpler and fund flows more efficient. BiyaPay's next destination is to build a global one-stop asset allocation platform for users.

SOURCE BiyaPay